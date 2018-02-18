Curling Round-Robin Early Sunday Results at Olympics 2018

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

It was a tremendous day for Sweden on Sunday at the Winter Olympics curling, as their men's and women's teams kept their perfect form going in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Niklas Edin was able to steer his quartet to a comfortable win over Japan, making it six wins in succession in the round-robin event.

Earlier in the day, there was more joy for the Swedes, as their women's team kept up their perfect record at the Games, beating Great Britain 8-6 after an extra end. There were also big wins for South Korea and Canada in Session 7.

Here are the results in full from Sunday's play at the Gangneung Curling Centre and a recap of a key day in the men's and women's competition.

Women's Competition, Session 7

Great Britain 6-8 Sweden

Canada 10-8 Switzerland

China 5-12 South Korea

Men's Competition, Session 8

Sweden 11-4 Japan

Denmark vs. South Korea

Italy 6-7 Great Britain

United States 5-8 Norway

For results and standings in full visit the Pyeongchang website.

Sunday Recap

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

The matches in the women's draw got the day started, with Sweden seeking to extend their winning run at the Games.

They just about did so, as they overcame Great Britain in an extra end. However, the finish was not without controversy, as the final stone for Team GB skipper Eve Muirhead was removed from play after what was deemed a hog line violation.

Afterwards, Muirhead admitted she was confused by the decision, with replays seemingly showing she'd let go of the stone before the line, per BBC Sport:

Muirhead then posted the following still of the incident on her own Twitter feed:

"It was the first stone I've probably ever hogged in my life," she said afterwards, per BBC Sport. "There's nothing we can do. We have to move on. I don't know [whether it did cross the line]. If I did, I'd be out there telling them. When something like that happens, it makes it very tough to take and it's gutting it finished that way."

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

It gave Sweden the chance to pick up a routine double in the end and secure victory as a result. After five matches, Anna Hasselborg's crew remain unbeaten and have already managed to battle their way through some tight contests.

There was also a big win for Canada on Sunday, as they recovered from 7-4 down to beat Switzerland 10-8, keeping their chances of progression alive. This post from the team's Twitter account summed up their fightback:

Later in the day, the Sweden men's team were expected to continue a positive day for their country, as they were the heavy favourites for victory against Japan.

Edin and his squad delivered, too, as they were 5-1 up after three ends and subsequently in total control early on. They eventually clinched the win with five points in the eighth end.

There was drama involving the hosts in their match with Denmark. As relayed by Mark Staniforth of the Press Association, South Korea produced a brilliant steal to take the match into an extra end:

But the Danes were able to rally, earning a steal of their own in the 11th to pick up the victory.

Elsewhere, there was a victory for Norway, who produced a fine comeback to beat the United States. Great Britain and Italy also went into an extra end in their match, with the former eventually coming out on top thanks to a nerveless final shot from Kyle Smith.