Germany Tops 2-Man Bobsled Results on Sunday at 2018 Winter Olympics

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

German duos sit in first and third place after Sunday's two-man bobsled action at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Nico Walther and his team-mate Christian Poser lead after two runs, holding the advantage over the second German team, led by Johannes Lochner. Canada, with pilot Justin Kripps, sit in second place, sandwiched between the German duos.

Walther and Poser survived a serious scare at the end of their run, flipping their sled just as they crossed the finish line, per CBC Olympics:

Both walked away from the crash with their thumbs raised, however.

Here's a look at the results after two runs:

1: Germany, 1:38.39

2: Canada, +0.10

3: Germany, +0.19

4: Latvia, +0.23

5: Germany, +0.29

Recap

Great Britain were among the surprise standouts during the opening runs, as Bradley Hall turned a solid start into an excellent time and a temporary hold on first place. Per Team GB, he did so in a record time:

The time of 49:37 was never going to be enough for the lead by the end of the session, but for a British team gunning for a top-10 finish, it was a superb start.

The Canadian and German teams soon pushed Hall out of the lead, and Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis was very fast through the first sector, settling for second place after a few bumps toward the end.

Compatriot Oskars Melbardis fared better, pushing the Canadian duo led by Kripps into second place by just 0.02 of a second.

Nick Cunningham struggled with the conditions, slumping to a slower time and even losing the back of his sled at one point. Per sportswriter Ken Childs, it didn't come as a surprise:

At the end of the first runs, Melbardis led ahead of Kripps, with Germany's Walther in third. The British team slotted into seventh place.

Hall's main task in his second run was to stay ahead of Austria's Austria's Benjamin Maier, and the British team managed to do so, if just barely, in a time of 49:50.

Walther took the lead from compatriot Lochner with his second run, a 49:27 that was still significantly slower than Melbardis' first run. Kripps was also slower, landing behind Lochner with his second run, and Melbardis dropped all the way to fourth after a poor run from the Latvian.

That moved Walther into the lead ahead of Kripps and Lochner, with two runs still to come on Monday.

For the full time sheets, visit Olympic.org.