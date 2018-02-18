Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Slopestyle Medal Winners

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Norway's Oystein Braaten needed just a single run to grab the 2018 Winter Olympics gold medal in Sunday's freestyle skiing slopestyle competition.

The Norwegian scored 95.00 on his first of three runs, which was good enough to beat Nick Goepper of the USA and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada to the top spot. Here's a look at the podium finishers, via sportswriter Erin DeGregorio:

Braaten, who had qualified with the fifth-highest score behind Beaulieu-Marchand and ahead of Goepper, pulled out all of the stops on his first run, bagging himself scores of 95.00 across the board.

Such a lofty total would have seen him qualify as the second-best rider behind only Oscar Wester of Sweden, and he was understandably happy with the result, per CBC Olympics:

Wester was the standout in qualifying, and Gus Kenworthy was the crowd favourite, but neither played a significant role in the final. The Swede's high score was 62.00, and Kenworthy did even worse, finishing dead last.

Pro skier Grete Eliassen felt for Wester, who just couldn't get things right in the final:

Instead, the challenge came from Goepper, who landed his highest score on his final run, and Beaulieu-Marchand, the most consistent man in the final. Canada's top slopestyle competitor carded three runs over 80.00, but his execution just lagged behind that of Braaten.

Britain's James Woods took fourth place, with two runs scoring 90.00 or higher, and the 26-year-old may not be happy with how the first runs were scored, with judges handing out remarkably high totals right from the off.

Per BBC Sport's Nick Hope, his coach and friend Pat Sharples was happy with his outing:

For Braaten, who won the 2017 X Games gold medal in Aspen, Colorado, it's his first Olympic medal. Gooper took the slopestyle bronze in Sochi four years ago.