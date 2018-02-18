Olympic Hockey Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Monday's Games

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The United States and Canada's women's ice hockey teams are expected to take the final steps toward a rematch in the gold-medal game in Monday's semifinals.

Canada knocked off the U.S. in pool play to earn the top seed in the elimination round. With that, they face a bit of an easier task in the semifinals in the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

The 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship bronze medalist Finland awaits the U.S. in the semifinals.

All four teams played each other in Group A as part of an odd format in which the top four teams in the world compete in pool play with the two best squads earning automatic berths into the semifinals.

Canada topped Group A with nine points, while the United States took second with six points. Finland placed third by way of its victory over the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Finland progressed to the semifinals with a victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals, while the Russians dispatched Switzerland.

Monday Ice Hockey Schedule

Women's Semifinal: United States vs. Finland (11:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, event takes place on Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea)

Women's Semifinal: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (7:10 a.m. ET)

United States To Benefit from Offensive Depth

The Americans' game plan against Finland should be similar to the one they implemented for the group-stage meeting between the teams.

In its opening victory of the competition, the U.S. bombarded the Finnish goal with efforts, scoring three goals off 42 shots.

The Americans need a better conversion rate in their semifinal clash in order to boost confidence and send a message to Canada that they are more than a threat to be topping the podium at the conclusion of the gold-medal game.

Although they have looked strong in attack, the Americans haven't received a ton of contributions from Meghan Duggan and Amanda Kessel.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With the potential for two of the biggest games of the past four years ahead, that pair has to step up and either score or provide a heavy presence in front of the net.

While most of the focus is on the talented attacking group, the U.S. defense must put in a strong showing as well.

If the Americans hold Finland to around 20 shots and a shutout, it should fly into the gold-medal game with a wealth of defensive momentum, which is needed against a Canadian team with a surplus of attacking options.

Poulin Expected to Shine for Canada

No one loves the big stage in women's hockey more than Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin.

The 26-year-old has scored the game-winning goal in each of the past two gold-medal games, and she will use Monday's game as a tune-up for what could be her third shining moment at the Olympics.

Although the Olympic Athletes from Russia advanced to the semifinals, they are no match for the Poulin-led Canadians on the ice.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With Canada expected to bludgeon the Russian defense with scoring opportunities, a victory should be sealed up by the end of the second period.

Poulin is expected to be front and center in the push for goals as the Canadians look to leave no doubt about their prowess ahead of the final.

Expect the Canadian captain to score at least two goals, striking fear into the Russian defense and also sending a message that the veterans on the Olympic champion's roster are going to carry their young teammates to another title.

