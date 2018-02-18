Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Oystein Braaten Wins Slopestyle

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Norway's Oystein Braaten edged American Nick Goepper to win Olympic gold in the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle event at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday (Sunday in South Korea).

Braaten scored a 95.00 in his first of three runs in the finals, which was enough to hold off an impressive third run by Goepper, which yielded a 93.60. Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand took bronze with a 92.40.

Here is the full finishing order for the finals courtesy of NBC Olympics:

1. Oystein Braaten (NOR): 95.00

2. Nick Goepper (USA): 93.60

3. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (CAN): 92.40

4. James Woods (GBR): 91.00

5. Teal Harle (CAN): 90.00

6. Evan McEachran (CAN): 89.40

7. Andri Ragettli (SUI): 85.80

8. Ferdinand Dahl (NOR): 76.40

9. Elias Ambuehl (SUI): 73.20

10. Jonas Hunziker (SUI): 66.20

11. Oscar Wester (SWE): 62.00

12. Gus Kenworthy (USA): 35.00

Here is a look at the updated medal tracker after Braaten added to Norway's already impressive haul:

After winning silver in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Gus Kenworthy struggled mightily in the 2018 final and settled for a 12th-place finish.

Team USA swept the podium in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games, but the Americans were in danger of missing the podium altogether prior to Goepper's final run.

With 2014 gold medalist Joss Christensen missing the team and both McRae Williams and Alex Hall falling short of the final, the United States' medal hopes rested solely on the shoulders of Kenworthy and Goepper.

Kenworthy's best run in qualification would have gotten him close to the podium in the final, but he didn't have his A-game over his final three runs.

The 2014 silver medalist was banged up entering the day, as he broke his thumb during Wednesday's practice session:

Kenworthy had a chance to get himself in medal position on his third run after two subpar attempts, but he was unable to make it through.

According to Rachel Axon of USA Today, an awkward landing on his second jump prevented him from finishing it out:

Goepper's first two runs were somewhat pedestrian, but he saved his biggest tricks for his final run, which made him a threat to reach the podium.

He was much smoother on the rails in his third attempt, and after nailing three big tricks, Goepper found himself in second place.

Per Axon, the crowd was hugely behind Goepper after his medal-winning run:

Goepper's spot was far from safe with several big threats yet to go, but none of them could surpass him with the exception of Braaten's first run.

Beaulieu-Marchand had an opportunity to move up from bronze to silver or gold, but his third-run score of 82.40 kept him in third.

Top qualifier Oscar Wester of Sweden was the last to go, but after crashing in his final attempt, Braaten, Goepper and Beaulieu-Marchand celebrated.

With his silver, Goepper is the only man with two Olympic medals in slopestyle skiing during its brief history in the Games.