Fans at Capitals Game Ejected After Yelling Racist Chants at Devante Smith-Pelly

Fans at Capitals Game Ejected After Yelling Racist Chants at Devante Smith-PellyFebruary 18, 2018
Four fans were ejected Saturday night in Chicago for directing racially charged taunts toward Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly during the Blackhawks' 7-1 win.
According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, a Caps spokesman said the fans yelled "basketball, basketball, basketball" at Smith-Pelly while he was in the penalty box.
Capitals head coach Barry Trotz took issue with the fans after the game, as seen in this video courtesy of NBC Sports Washington's Tarik El-Bashir:
Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 @TarikNBCS
“There’s absolutely no place in the game of hockey or in our country for racism.” — #Caps Coach Barry Trotz on an incident involving Devante Smith-Pelly on Saturday in Chicago. Four fans were ejected for taunting DSP when he was in penalty box. https://t.co/kxn3uClSBY2018-2-18 05:04:43
Trotz called the taunts "disgusting."
The Blackhawks released the following statement and apologized to Smith-Pelly, per Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times:
Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus
Statement from Blackhawks: https://t.co/F135dp29Wn2018-2-18 05:18:12
The 25-year-old Smith-Pelly, who is black, is in the midst of his first season with the Caps.
Saturday's incident occurred after Smith-Pelly was assessed a five-minute penalty for fighting Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy.
On Thursday, Smith-Pelly squirted a heckling fan with his water bottle while in the penalty box during a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.
In 54 games this season, Smith-Pelly has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points.
He is in the midst of his seventh NHL campaign after having previously played for the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils.
