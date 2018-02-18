Swiss Skier's Dad and Stepmom Biked from Switzerland to South Korea for Olympics

Ryan McCrystal@@ryan_mccrystalFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2018

It takes a lot of dedication to get to the Olympics as an athlete, and apparently that goes for some of the competitors' parents as well. 

Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports broke down the journey of Guido Huwiler, the father of Swiss skier Mischa Gasser, and his wife and Gasser's stepmother, Rita Ruttimann, who biked from Switzerland to South Korea for the Olympic Games. 

The journey began in February 2017 and covered over 10,000 miles.

The two bikers traveled through 20 countries on their incredible journey and occasionally passed through altitudes as high as 15,000 feet above sea level. 

For a remarkable look back at their adventure, check out at Huwiler's Instagram account

Related

    🚨 Game of Zones All-Star Special 🚨

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    🚨 Game of Zones All-Star Special 🚨

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    DeRozan's Evolution Revolutionizing Raptors

    Featured logo
    Featured

    DeRozan's Evolution Revolutionizing Raptors

    Alex Wong
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Jams from the Dunk Contest 🔟🔟🔟

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Top Jams from the Dunk Contest 🔟🔟🔟

    Ryan McCrystal
    via Bleacher Report

    Booker Lights Up Final Round of 3-Pt Contest

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Booker Lights Up Final Round of 3-Pt Contest

    Ryan McCrystal
    via Bleacher Report