Swiss Skier's Dad and Stepmom Biked from Switzerland to South Korea for Olympics

It takes a lot of dedication to get to the Olympics as an athlete, and apparently that goes for some of the competitors' parents as well.

Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports broke down the journey of Guido Huwiler, the father of Swiss skier Mischa Gasser, and his wife and Gasser's stepmother, Rita Ruttimann, who biked from Switzerland to South Korea for the Olympic Games.

The journey began in February 2017 and covered over 10,000 miles.

The two bikers traveled through 20 countries on their incredible journey and occasionally passed through altitudes as high as 15,000 feet above sea level.

For a remarkable look back at their adventure, check out at Huwiler's Instagram account.