Donovan Mitchell Beats Larry Nance Jr. in NBA Dunk Contest as Twitter Erupts

Donovan Mitchell Beats Larry Nance Jr. in NBA Dunk Contest as Twitter EruptsFebruary 17, 2018
Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell defeated Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Mitchell paid respect to Vince Carter with his winning dunk, and there was no shortage of Twitter reaction to his performance.
As seen in the following video, courtesy of the NBA's official Twitter account, Mitchell donned a throwback Toronto Raptors Carter jersey before pulling off a dunk that Vinsanity completed in his 2000 win:
NBA @NBA
"Half man, half amazing!" Is that Donovan Mitchell or Vince Carter? Mitchell replicates the dunking legend and wins the #VerizonDunk Contest with this incredible hammer! #TakeNote https://t.co/G4XxvLbgYl2018-2-18 03:31:29
ESPN's Stan Verrett marveled at the fact Mitchell was paying homage to an active player:
stan verrett @stanverrett
The most incredible thing about watching @spidadmitchell do Vince Carter's dunk...Vince Carter is still in the league!2018-2-18 03:19:13
Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News took issue with Mitchell's lack of originality, however:
Ben Baby @Ben_Baby
Donovan Mitchell winning the dunk contest by copying Vince Carter is like someone winning a Grammy for covering Michael Jackson.2018-2-18 03:22:50
FS1's Skip Bayless expressed his belief that Mitchell's first finals slam was enough to garner him the victory even if reviews on the Carter redux dunk were mixed:
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
I thought Donovan Mitchell deserved to win on his first final dunk, catching the ball way behind him and below his waist and pulling off a nasty throw-down.2018-2-18 03:20:12
In one of Mitchell's earlier attempts, he had his sister and actor/comedian Kevin Hart crouch down before slamming it home over them.
Rodger Sherman of The Ringer felt asking Hart to crouch was unnecessary:
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
If you can't dunk over Kevin Hart standing up straight you should be disqualified from the dunk contest.2018-2-18 03:06:56
Jay King of MassLive.com was unimpressed with Mitchell's performance and felt Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. deserved a better fate:
Jay King @ByJayKing
Donovan Mitchell got the two weakest 50s I've ever seen. Dennis Smith had the best dunk in this. I hate All-Star weekend so much lol but that Nance dunk off the glass was just legit.2018-2-18 03:15:23
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier echoed King's sentiment with regard to Smith:
Allonzo Trier @ISO_ZO
They was gassing Larry Nance Jr to get him to the championship round to dothis bs. Dennis still got the best dunk of the night. Much rather see him in the finals vs Donovan Mitchell2018-2-18 03:12:55
Despite the differing opinions on Mitchell and the contest as a whole, the win was the continuation of what has been a spectacular rookie campaign for the Jazz star.
Spencer Checketts of 1280 The Zone urged fans to watch what Mitchell is capable of doing in actual games:
Spencer Checketts @1280Spence
So now that y’all know who he is, watch him play. Dunking is like his 15th best skill. @spidadmitchell2018-2-18 03:23:55
On the year, Mitchell is averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing.
Post-All-Star break, he figures to be in a tight battle with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for Rookie of the Year honors.
If Mitchell wins the award, he will join Blake Griffin as the only players to win the dunk contest and Rookie of the Year in the same season.
Top Jams from the Dunk Contest 🔟🔟🔟