Paul George Greeted by 'We Want Paul' Chants in LA for NBA All-Star Weekend

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George shoots during the NBA All-Star basketball Three Point contest, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Fans in Los Angeles showered Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George with "We want Paul" chants Saturday during his media availability following All-Star practice. 

The chants, which were started by fans in attendance at the Los Angeles Convention Center, came amid the Los Angeles Lakers' interest in adding two max-salary free agents this summer. 

George, who hails from Los Angeles, will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. 

"It makes you feel great," George said, per ESPN news services"I love it. It's not to say that I don't. I felt the energy. I know where the love is."

George added: "It feels good to be welcome. I think anybody would want to be wanted and be welcomed."

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, though, wasn't a fan of the serenade. 

"That's out!" Westbrook said during his media availability, according to the Oklahoman's Erik Horne. "Paul ain't going nowhere. It's over for that. See how quickly they silenced?"

George hasn't discussed his future plans at length and recently told USA Today's Sam Amick he's unsure where he'll suit up next season. 

"I don't know if whether I'm going to LA, or what I'm going to do this offseason," he said." But I can say I am happy about being here. I'm happy with playing with Russ, happy with playing with Melo, and this organization. This front office has shown what they can do to go get pieces and how active they are about winning."

