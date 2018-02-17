Devin Booker Wins 2018 NBA 3-Point Contest: Full Scores and Reaction

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Devin Booker was often compared to Klay Thompson in the 2015 predraft process.

On Saturday, Booker defeated Thompson and broke the latter's final-round record on his way to winning the 2018 NBA Three-Point Contest at the Staples Center. Booker recorded 28 points in the championship round to defeat Thompson (25) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris (17).

"I wanted to go out there and make a name for myself," Booker said.

Stephen Curry and Thompson previously held the single-round record with 27 points, which they set in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The three highest totals in history have all been recorded since the NBA switched the format to include a "money ball" rack—which allows a player to choose a rack that will have their shots count for two points—in 2014.

Craig Hodges and Jason Kapono hold the record (25 points) under the traditional 30-point format.

The exciting final round atoned for an ugly first frame, which saw no participant reach the 20-point mark. Paul George had a particularly abysmal outing, scoring a low of nine points and even resorting to an attempted bank when his shots weren't falling.

Thompson tied a first-round high with 19 points but needed to make his final pair to eliminate Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington, who had 17 points. Booker advanced with 19 first-round points, while Harris opened the competition with an 18-point round.

Booker is the second Suns player to win the contest, joining Quentin Richardson (2005).

Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowry also participated but were eliminated in the first round. Eric Gordon was the defending champion but had just 12 points before being knocked out after a slow start.