Curling Men's Round-Robin Late Saturday Results at Olympics 2018

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The round-robin portion of the men's curling tournament continued on Saturday evening (Sunday in Pyeongchang), with three matches on the docket. Below, we'll break down the results from each contest.

Japan Defeats United States, 8-2

The Japanese men moved to 3-2 in the round-robin tournament on Saturday evening, defeating the United States 8-2 in a dominant display.

Japan jumped out to a 4-0 lead after just three ends, though the United States cut the deficit in half in the fifth end. But Japan notched two points in the sixth end and two in the seventh to wrap up the decisive victory.

The United States dropped to 2-3 with the loss. The team's Twitter account was gracious in defeat, however:

Don't expect the United States to go down in this tournament without a fight.

"My confidence in myself and my team is at an all-time high, because of the success we’ve had together," team captain John Shuster said on Tuesday, per Rachel Blount of the Star Tribune. "I know the work we've put in. To have that finish with an Olympic medal would be pretty darn sweet."

The United States must finish top four in the round robin to advance to the semifinals, however, meaning the Americans have serious work to do. They'll next face Norway on Sunday morning, while Japan will take on Sweden that same day.

Norway Defeats Denmark, 10-8

Norway held off a fierce comeback from Denmark on Saturday night, winning 10-8.

The Norwegians held a 9-3 lead after six ends, pushing across four in the fourth and four in the sixth. But Denmark battled back, scoring two in the both the seventh and eighth ends. Norway stopped the bleeding in the ninth with a point and Denmark only managed a single point in the 10th, as Norway escaped.

The win moved Norway to 2-3 in the tournament, while Denmark saw its medal chances take an enormous blow after falling to 1-4.

Denmark next plays the Republic of Korea Sunday morning.

Switzerland Defeats Canada, 8-6

Switzerland handed Canada its second loss on Saturday night. The Swiss are now 4-2, pulling even with Canada behind undefeated Sweden.

Switzerland got off to a huge start, putting across four points in the first end. From there, it avoided giving up any huge ends to Canada, allowing two points in two ends but nothing beyond that.

Up next for Switzerland is Sweden on Monday, while Canada will take on the United States that same day. Both countries remain in solid position to reach the semifinals.