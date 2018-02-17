Kevin Durant Says He's Speaking to Russell Westbrook: 'It's All Love' in the End

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are officially on speaking terms. The former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates and current members of Team LeBron have had a thawing in their relationship, according to Durant.

"I just got out of my own head & got out of my own way & stopped thinking it was even a thing...It's cool to kind of get past that & appreciate these guys for who they are and what they do. And it's all love at the end of the day," Durant said Saturday, per a tweet from Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports.



Westbrook was less enthusiastic about their newfound communication but confirmed the pair have been talking.

"Communicating, and that's about it. All the other stuff is irrelevant. Just keeping it cool. Talking when we need to," Westbrook said.

Their relationship is apparently at least in a better place than a year ago when Westbrook said the two weren't on speaking terms. The fracture in their relationship was a result of Durant leaving Oklahoma City and joining the Warriors in July 2016.

Western Conference teammates a year ago, Durant and Westbrook largely kept their distance at last year's All-Star Game. LeBron James forced their hand into being teammates once again in the new draft format, which sees players taken in a playground style.