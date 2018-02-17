Donovan Mitchell Wins 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Full Scores and Reaction

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell wasn't even supposed to be in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Suffice it to say he made the most of his opportunity.

The Utah Jazz guard defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. to win Saturday night's competition in Los Angeles. Mitchell recorded a final-round 98 to win by two points. The Rookie of the Year contender got a berth in the event less than two weeks ago following a hip injury to Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

"I wanted this so badly, man," Mitchell said. "This is one of my favorite events of All-Star Weekend, growing up as a kid watching it, not only being in it but to win it—it's crazy."

Some will say Mitchell's win was controversial because he didn't have the night's best dunk—that goes to either Nance's double-tap on the backboard in the finals or Dennis Smith Jr.'s 360 between-the-legs slam in the first round—but he was the most consistent dunker.

He also embraced the pageantry. In the first round, Mitchell brought out a second hoop and threw it off its backboard to set up a windmill slam. He followed that by bringing out his sister, comedian Kevin Hart and a child to leap over and completed an impressive one-handed slam—albeit less so than had the three people not crouched down.

"I appreciate Kevin Hart coming out there helping me out. He's my favorite comedian ... There's no better city to have this All-Star Game at and to see all of these stars is awesome," Mitchell said.

The finals saw both Mitchell and Nance break out all of the stops. Mitchell's first dunk was an impressive alley-oop, one-handed slam he brought back to the rim from below his hip, while Nance brought out his father, 1984 contest winner Larry Sr., for a windmill jam off the oop.

Nance Jr., who was traded to the Cavaliers at the deadline, played the nostalgia card with his father at multiple points. In the first round, he did a quick change into the Phoenix Suns jersey Larry Sr. was wearing when he won the inaugural contest.

Mitchell wasn't above his own costume change, breaking out a Vince Carter Raptors jersey for an homage on his final dunk—complete with the "it's over" pose Carter used in 2000. His 360 windmill wasn't quite on Carter's level but was more than enough to give him a close win over Nance, whose double-tap off the backboard earned him a 50 on his final dunk.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, the lone All-Star in this competition, struggled in his second appearance at the dunk contest. He failed to record a make on his first dunk attempt before turning in a 40 despite donning a Black Panther mask on his second.

A shaky first dunk attempt that seemed designed to put him on the scoreboard unraveled Smith's night.

Mitchell is the second Jazz player to win the contest, joining 2012 champion Jeremy Evans.

First Round

1. Donovan Mitchell: 98 (48, 50)

2. Larry Nance Jr.: 93 (44, 49)

3. Dennis Smith Jr.: 89 (39, 50)

4. Victor Oladipo: 70 (31, 40)

Championship Round

1. Donovan Mitchell: 98 (50, 48)

2. Larry Nance Jr.: 96 (46, 50)