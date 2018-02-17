George Groves Beats Chris Eubank Jr. via Unanimous Decision

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

George Groves added another belt to his repertoire and booked a spot in the World Boxing Super Series final on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, defeating Chris Eubank Jr. via unanimous decision in a bloody, entertaining brawl.

Sky Sports Boxing provided the cards from the WBSS semifinal:



Groves (28-3, 20 KOs) won on his intelligence, strong job and accurate power shots while fighting on the defensive. Eubank (26-2, 20 KOs) was wild throughout the contest, bull-rushing his opponent and looking to go after Groves on his suspect chin. Eubank had some success as a brawler, but Groves was able to stymie many of his attacks and dictate the pace of the fight.

UCN Live's Steve Kim praised the simplicity of Saint George's performance:



CompuBox provided the final punch stats, which showed Groves' superior accuracy on power punches:

Per the broadcast, Groves said he suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the fight.

Groves will go on to face the winner of the Juergen Braehmer-Callum Smith bout in the WBSS super middleweight final. He now holds the IBO world super middleweight title to go along with his own WBA "super" world super middleweight belt.

Eubank had a tough time getting past Groves' lead hand throughout the bout. He looked committed to going to the body, but without a path to get in close, he ended up lunging on many of his punches. Groves looked content to sit back and time Eubank with a sharp jab, perhaps aware he needed to save his stamina for the later rounds.



The 28-year-old from Brighton finally sprang to life early in the third round, landing a couple of huge hooks that looked to hurt Groves. Eubank paid a price for his foray inside, as it appeared an accidental clash of heads opened up a large gash above his right eye.

RingTV.com's Douglass Fischer felt Eubank was better off being aggressive in this bout:

There wasn't much Eubank could do fighting on the outside with his jab essentially nonexistent. Groves looked comfortable moving around the ring, throwing a sharp jab and waiting for Eubank to attack.

The bout essentially continued in that pattern, with Eubank rushing inside head first, like a battering ram, and looking to catch Groves on the chin. It worked on a few occasions, but Groves did well to wrap Eubank up and catch Eubank's head on the way in.

With both fighters looking somewhat off their usual pace, CompuBox provided punch stats from midway through the bout:

Groves has been known to fade in fights, but the lack of tempo served him well. His footwork remained clean in the middle to late rounds, and he was far more in command of his craft. Boxing journalist Rian Scalia noted that while the 29-year-old Groves was doing several things well, he could've used some more offense:

Eubank's blitzes became more frequent and more ragged in the late rounds of the fight. A brutal exchange at the end of the eighth round saw both fighters wobble slightly. In the ninth, Groves did well to slip Eubank to create enough distance for a crushing right-handed shot.

Fox Sports Australia's Ben Damon felt anything could happen at the end of the bout:



A bit of controversy came in the 10th when Eubank stumbled forward on a missed attack and Groves caught him in the head off-balance. Eubank's knees touched the canvas, but the referee did not score it a knockdown.

The final three minutes were an absolutely bloody street fight with little in the way of boxing craft or skill, but it was entertaining nonetheless. An exhausted Eubank threw everything he had at a depleted Groves but could not send him to the canvas.

Eubank needs polishing if he is going to continue to challenge the top boxers in the super middleweight ranks. He has great strength and determination, but better tactics could make him much more dangerous.

Groves looks like he will prove to be a tough out for the winner of Braehmer-Smith, though the severity of his shoulder injury could throw a wrench into the tournament proceedings.