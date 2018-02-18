Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: Sunday TV, Live-Stream Coverage

Jonathan Hayward/Associated Press

Freestyle skiing, biathlon, curling and speedskating are just some of the events taking place on Sunday at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

There are medals set to be handed out in five events, while the action is hotting up in the curling and the ice hockey, plus we will also get to see some bobsleigh action.

Here's a look at what to look forward to on Sunday, how to live-stream the Winter Olympics and a look at Sunday's best action.

Selected Sunday Schedule

All times ET

Biathlon

Men's 15km Mass Start (6:15 a.m.)

Bobsleigh

2-man Heat 1 (6:05 a.m)

2-man Heat 2 (7:40 a.m)

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 4 x 10km Relay (1:15 a.m.)

Curling

Women's Round-Robin Session 7: Canada vs. Switzerland (12:05 a.m.)

Women's Round-Robin Session 7: China vs. Republic of Korea (12:05 a.m.)

Women's Round-Robin Session 7: Great Britain vs. Sweden (12:05 a.m.)

Men Round-Robin Session 8: Denmark vs. Republic of Korea (6:05 a.m.)

Men Round-Robin Session 8: Sweden vs. Japan (6:05 a.m.)

Men Round-Robin Session 8: Italy vs. Great Britain (6:05 a.m.)

Men Round-Robin Session 8: United States vs. Norway (6:05 a.m.)

Freestyle skiing

Men's Ski Slopestyle Final 3 (12:11 a.m.)

Men's Aerials Final 3 (6:52 a.m.)

Ice Hockey

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Czech Republic vs. Sweden (2:40 a.m.)

Women's Classifications (5-8), Game 16: Sweden vs. Japan (2:40 a.m.)

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Game 17: Canada vs. Republic of Korea (7:10 a.m.)

Men's Preliminary Round Group C: Sweden vs. Finland (7:10 a.m.)

Speedskating

Men's Team Pursuit quarter-finals (6 a.m.)

Women's 500m (6:56 a.m.)

The full schedule is available from the official competition website.

In the United States, the action will be streamed via the NBC Sports App. For the NBC schedule, click here.

Eurosport Player will stream the events for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Sunday Preview

The U.S. Olympic team will be hoping to add to its medal tally on Sunday with hopes high in the freestyle skiing events. Sunday sees the finals of both the slopestyle and the men's aerial events at the Phoenix Ski Park.

Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper won medals in the 2014 Sochi Games and will be out for glory again and are joined by McRae Williams and Alex Hall who are enjoying their first Olympics.

Kenworthy has confirmed he has suffered a broken thumb, but it remains to be seen how much that will hinder his progress:

The Americans face competition for the podium places from Switzerland's Andri Ragettli who is a real contender. He's also showed just how much he is looking forward to the event:

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut, Oystein Braaten of Norway and Sweden's Oscar Wester are also strong contenders with the gold medal up for grabs on Sunday.

There will also be medals handed out in the biathlon as the men's 15-kilometre mass start takes place. France's Martin Fourcade will be going for his fourth Olympic gold medal, having already claimed his third at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, per Olympics:

Norway's Johannes Boe will also be hoping to pick up his second gold of these Winter Olympics after beating Fourcade and finishing top of the pile in the men's 20-kilometre biathlon.

The win left Boe in tears as he claimed his first Olympic medal in his eighth event. He described the win as "very special," per Tom Dougherty at NBC Olympics.

Fourcade will be hoping to bounce back from what was a disappointing showing and pip Boe to gold, with both men the big favourites going into the 15-kilometre event.