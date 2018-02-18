Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Saturday Night

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Norway continued its hold on the overall medal count lead after events concluded on Saturday, but Germany still led all countries with nine golds.

It was another eventual day marked by dominance and drama on the short track and fantastic performances by two decorated biathletes.

Here's a look at the latest medal tracker, results from Saturday's medal events (through 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 18) as well as a few quick recaps.

Medal Tracker

Alpine Skiing: Men's Giant Slalom

Gold: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Silver: Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)



Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (France)

Freestyle Skiing: Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Oystein Braaten (Norway)

Silver: Nick Goepper (United States)



Bronze: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (Canada)

Biathlon: Women's 12.5-Kilometer Mass Start

Gold: Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)

Silver: Darya Domracheva (Belarus)



Bronze: Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)

Cross Country: Women's 4x5-Kilometer Relay

Gold: Ingvild Flugstad Ostberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga, Marit Bjorgen (Norway)

Silver: Anna Haag, Charlotte Kalla, Ebba Andersson, Stina Nilsson (Sweden)



Bronze: Natalia Nepryaeva, Yulia Belorukova, Anastasia Sedova, Anna Nechaevskaya (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

Ski Jumping: Men's Large Hill

Gold: Kamil Stoch (Poland)

Silver: Andreas Wellinger (Germany)



Bronze: Robert Johansson (Norway)

Women's Skeleton

Gold: Lizzy Yarnold (Great Britain)

Silver: Jacqueline Loelling (Germany)



Bronze: Laura Deas (Great Britain)

Speedskating (Short Track): Women's 1,500-Meter

Gold: Choi Minjeong (South Korea)

Silver: Li Jinyu (China)



Bronze: Kim Boutin (Canada)

Speedskating (Short Track): Men's 1,000-Meter

Gold: Samuel Girard (Canada)

Silver: John-Henry Krueger (United States)



Bronze: Seo Yira (South Korea)

Notable Medal Results

Anastasiya Kuzmina Wins Third Gold; Darya Domracheva Takes Fifth Olympic Medal



Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia won two gold medals in the biathlon sprint in the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games, but she earned her third gold medal in the mass start at Pyeongchang:

Her mass start gold was a remarkable accomplishment considering that she placed eighth and 24th at the event in the 2010 and 2014 Games, respectively.

Also impressive was Darya Domracheva of Belarus' silver-winning performance, which gives her five Olympic medals. She took bronze in the 2010 individual event and gold at the 2014 individual, pursuit and mass start competitions.

Choi Minjeong Crushes Competition, Wins Gold in Short Track

With a time of two minutes and 24.948 seconds in the 1,500-meter short track, Choi Minjeong of South Korea won the host country's third gold medal and fifth overall:

The 19-year-old is already a dominant short-track star, having won a combined seven golds, one silver and one bronze in the 2015 and 2016 World Championships.

Her performance only solidified her near-invincible stature in the short-track world, as she beat silver medalist Li Jinyu of China by .755 seconds.

Minjeong has an opportunity to earn a second gold medal with a win in the 3,000-meter relay. She was disqualified in the 500-meter final for interference.

Sam Girard Wins 1,000-Meter Short Track; John-Henry Krueger Breaks U.S. Drought

Sam Girard of Canada took home the gold in the 1,000-meter short track with a time of 1:24.650 seconds:

This marked the 21-year-old Girard's first gold medal in either the Olympics or World Championships. He earned two silvers at the 2016 Worlds and a silver and bronze in 2017. This was also Girard's first Olympic appearance.

A wild three-person wipeout left just Girard and American John-Henry Krueger standing near the race's conclusion. Girard eventually held Krueger off by just .214 seconds, but the 22-year-old Krueger made history by becoming the first American to win an individual speedskating Olympic medal since 2010, per Emily Giambalvo of TeamUSA.org.