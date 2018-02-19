Olympic Ski Jumping Schedule 2018: Men's Team Large Hill TV Info, Live Stream

Al Bello/Getty Images

Ski jumping at the 2018 Winter Olympics will come to an end on Monday with the final of the men's team large hill competition.

The big favourites for glory in the event are Norway, as they had three finishers in the top five of the individual event. The team will be hoping to make amends for their disappointing performance at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, when they finished in sixth position.

Germany are the defending champions, while Poland are predicted to finish third; they have large hill gold medalist Kamil Stoch within their ranks.

Here are the details needed to ensure none of the action is missed at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and a preview of what's to come on Monday.

Date: Monday, February 19

Time: Round 1 - 12:30 p.m. (GMT), 7:30 a.m. (ET), Final - 1:36 p.m. (GMT), 8:36 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eurosport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Norway Expected to Win Gold

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Although none of the Norwegian competitors in the large hill were good enough to get the better of Stoch, the individual event would've given the group a massive amount of confidence on the cusp of the team competition.

Not only did Robert Johansson (third), Daniel Andre-Tande (fourth) and Johann Andre Forfang (fifth) all perform well, Andreas Stjernen was eighth in the standings.

Johansson, who has two bronze medals at these Games already, said he was excited about what the quartet may be capable of while adding they still have a lot of work to do, per Mark Trevelyan of Reuters.

"It's fantastic that the whole team is performing at a high level," he said. "We have four guys among the eight best. To be able to be in the medals on Monday your team needs eight quite fantastic jumps, so let’s see what happens."

As noted by Cork Gaines of Business Insider, Johansson has already earned plenty of admirers due to his extravagant facial hair:

If the remarkable Norwegian quartet are to be beaten, Germany appear the most likely nation to do so. Andreas Wellinger won silver for them in the large hill, and their fourth-highest finisher came in in 14th, so there is definitely an opportunity for gold if all four men do turn in their best.

Wellinger, who won gold in the normal hill, actually jumped further than anyone in the large hill individual discipline, posting a leap of 142 metres in the final round. He'll be hoping to galvanise the rest of his team with another extraordinary effort.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The same, of course, goes for Stoch, who will not only be reliant on himself excelling again, but for the other members of his team to raise their levels.

As noted by Sportsnet's Caroline Cameron, the three-time Olympic champion has come a long way in his career:

Barring some catastrophes from the three teams aforementioned, it's tough to see the likes of Austria, Slovenia and Japan forcing their way into serious medal contention.

And it's difficult to see either Germany or Poland getting near Norway on Monday. Not only do the favourites have class, all of their competitors have performed well at the Games already. They'll be simply too good over the course of eight jumps.

Prediction: 1. Norway, 2. Germany, 3. Poland