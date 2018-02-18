Olympic 2018 Results: Live Updating Medal Count for Sunday

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, Gus Kenworthy of the United States competes in the men's ski slopestyle final to win the silver medal at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Kenworthy already has an Olympic medal, from Sochi, and the chance for another at the games in Pyeongchang. But what gives the skier even greater satisfaction than winning is when his pioneering and still rare example as an openly gay athlete encourages others be open about themselves, too. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Sergei Grits/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue on Sunday with plenty of medals set to be handed out.

There are medal events in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and speedskating as athletes from around the globe continue their bids for glory in South Korea.

Keep up to date with all the medals from Pyeongchang, South Korea, here with the updating Olympic medal tracker:

     

Sunday's Medal Count

You can keep track of all of Sunday's medal winners throughout the day at Olympic.org.

      

Sunday's Storylines

There are two gold medals up for grabs in the freestyle skiing on Sunday in the men's slopestyle and the men's aerials events.

Americans Nicholas Goepper and Gus Kenworthy will be hoping to defend the medals they won at the 2014 Sochi Games. Goepper took bronze and Kenworthy the silver, but the latter has suffered an injury ahead of the event that he was happy to display on Twitter:

World champion McRae Williams is also a medal contender for the U.S. Olympic team, and he showed what the sport is all about, per AP Sports:

However, the U.S. team face stiff competition in the event, not least from Norway's Oystein Braaten, Sweden's Henrik Harlaut and Switzerland's Andri Ragettli who are in contention for medals on Sunday.

Jon Lillis will be going for gold in the men's aerials after qualifying directly for the final with a qualification jump of 127.44 points, per Team USA. Reporter Sal Maiorana gives some background on Lillis ahead of his final round:

China will also be well-represented in the final with Guangpu Qi and Zongyang Jia medal contenders along with Russian athlete Ilya Burov.

In the biathlon, Martin Fourcade will be out for yet another gold medal in the men's 15 kilometre mass start to add to his collection. The Frenchman already has three Olympic golds after victory in the 12.5 kilometre pursuit, per Olympics:

Victory on Saturday will ensure he becomes France's greatest-ever Olympian, per Olympic.org. Yet to do so he will have to beat Johannes Boe who finished top of the podium in the 20 kilometre individual event.

Fourcade missed two targets to hand gold to the Norwegian, and he said after the event "it was a gift," per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. The win was Boe's first Olympic gold, but the duo will now renew their rivalry and are the men to beat on Sunday.

