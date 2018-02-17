A's Prospect Jesus Luzardo Starts Memorial Fund for Marjory Stoneman Douglas AD

Oakland Athletics minor leaguer Jesus Luzardo has started a memorial fund for Chris Hixon, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas athletic director who was killed during Wednesday's mass shooting at the Florida-based school. 

Luzardo, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2016, posted a video on Twitter Friday announcing the start of a YouCaring fundraising campaign to help establish a scholarship fund in Hixon's name:

Per CNN.com, the 49-year-old was among 17 people killed by Nikolas Cruz in the shooting. Hixon was also a Naval reservist and coached the school's wrestling team. 

Luzardo also wrote on his YouCaring page that Hixon "played a huge role in supporting my dreams of becoming a professional baseball player and his loss will be felt by everyone in the Douglas community."

Drafted out of high school in the third round by the Washington Nationals in 2016, Luzardo was traded to Oakland last July as part of the deal for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson. 

 

