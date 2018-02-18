United States vs. Finland Women's Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The United States women's ice hockey team are just two wins away from Winter Olympics glory. They take on Finland in the first of two semi-finals on Monday.

Robb Stauber's team have been impressive in South Korea, picking up two wins in Group A and progressing to the last four automatically as a result. They are set to play the Finns for a second time in the competition, with the U.S. winning the teams' first meeting 3-1 after falling behind.

The other semi-final will see Canada take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia later in the day at the Gangneung Hockey Center.

Here are the latest odds for the tournament, the key viewing details for the United States' upcoming match and a preview of what's poised to be an exciting semi-final encounter.

Ice Hockey Odds

Outright Winners

United States: 4-5

Canada: 10-11

Finland: 20-1

OAR: 100-1

Odds are courtesy of Oddschecker and are accurate as of Sunday.

Viewing Information

Date: Monday, February 19

Time: 4:10 a.m. (GMT), 11:10 p.m. (ET, Sunday)

TV Info: Eurosport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team USA Out to Guarantee a Medal

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Although the United States are big favourites to progress at Finland's expense, in the previous meeting between the two sides in Pyeongchang, the underdogs did give their illustrious opponents something of a scare.

An early goal from Venla Hovi put Finland in front, and for long spells, they frustrated the United States through a combination of strong defending and excellent goaltending from Noora Raty. However, the favourites found a way back.

Goals from Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Dani Cameranesi got the United States off to a winning start.

They followed that up with a victory over the OAR, a much more comfortable 5-0 win, although they were disappointing in the 2-1 loss to rivals Canada. As USA Today's Dan Wolken noted, the States were extremely wasteful in that encounter:

Finland don't have the same kind of class to cause the United States as many problems, but Stauber will want to see his players moving through the gears here ahead of a potential final against the defending champions.

Naturally, confidence will come with goals, and when they do go up against Finland, the coach will want to see his players taking a little more care when in possession of the puck.

They may also benefit from some cooler heads out on the ice. As journalist Alec Gearty shared, there were times when things boiled over against the Canadians:

Against Finland, they will have a lot of possession and create a lot of chances. Patience will be vital to their progression.

If they don't show that composure, Finland are capable of punishing the States. In Hovi, they have a player who can be deadly in attack, while Raty has been one of the best netminders at the competition, something touched upon by Yahoo's Eric Adelson:

Even so, the United States will know what to expect from Finland this time around, and with a medal on the line, there should be more intent in their play from the off.

Finland sat on the blue line last time out, although it will important they showcase more attacking intent if they want to progress. However, the more enterprising they are, the easier it will become for their more technically gifted opponents to pick them off.