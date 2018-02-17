Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Predicting Saturday Night's Winners; Updated Tally

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Saturday is already off to a quick start for Norway, who continues to dominate at this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Norway became the first nation to eclipse 20 medals, while the United States inched closer and closer to the double-digit medal mark after John-Henry Krueger earned the first American medal in short-track speedskating in the men's 1,000 meters with a silver.

Also adding to their totals were Great Britain, South Korea and Canada.

Here's a quick look at the updated medal tallies for each nation:

And here's the schedule for the rest of the day for your viewing pleasure:

Saturday Live-Stream Schedule

Alpine Skiing



Men's giant slalom (8:15 p.m. ET, final run starts at 11:45 p.m. ET, NBC)*

Curling Men's Round Robin (7:05 p.m. ET)*

Norway vs. Denmark

United States vs. Japan

Switzerland vs. Canada

Freestyle Skiing

Men's slopestyle (8 p.m. ET; final starts at 12:11 a.m. ET on Sunday)*

Ice Hockey: Men's Pool Play

Germany vs. Norway (10:10 p.m. ET)*

*denotes competition takes place on Sunday in Pyeongchang.

To watch NBC's Saturday live coverage of events (in U.S. ET), you can find the live streams here. Here is the schedule for the coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics for Saturday, per NBCOlympics.com.



Saturday Night's Picks

Alpine Skiing

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Saturday night's (Sunday morning in South Korea) men's giant slalom, the United States will have a great opportunity to add to their medal tally as Ted Ligety, the reigning Olympic champion from the Sochi Games, will look to defend his title.

In his path to repeating as a gold medalist, however, is Austrian Marcel Hirscher, who has been regarded as the world's best Alpine skier for the better part of a decade.

Hirscher stands in the way of Ligety making history with consecutive gold medals, but all is not lost for the American, who should still find a way to make it to the podium and add to Team USA's impressive medal tally thus far.

Freestyle Skiing

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Don't sleep on Saturday night's slopestyle, even though the event is taking place quite late in the evening at 8 p.m. ET.

While the final doesn't start until Sunday morning U.S. time, it's important for viewers to understand what's at stake in this year's event. Back during the Sochi Games, the United States notched their third Winter Olympic podium sweep in this event with Joss Christensen (gold), Gus Kenworthy (silver) and Nick Goepper (bronze).

This time around, however, the winner's circle could look a bit different.

Christensen wasn't able to compete in this year's games, but Kenworthy and Goepper are still around to make some noise. While another American sweep is unlikely at this point, it's nearly a sure thing that Kenworthy and/or Goepper will be able to medal for the second straight Olympics.

Germany vs. Norway (Ice Hockey)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's safe to say that things haven't gone according to plan for either Germany's or Norway's male hockey team.

While the odds were stacked against both teams to make it out of Group C with the likes of Finland and Sweden around, it's still embarrassing to have nothing to show to your fans through two games in which both teams were dominated by the Swedish and Finnish teams.

In Saturday night's game, it's a must-win for both teams as pride is on the line. Germany hold a slight advantage in terms of talent, with the likes of defenseman Christian Ehrhoff and forward Marcel Goc, while Norway have Olympic experience on their side with a number of players playing in the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games.

Look for Germany to come away with the victory as they eliminate Finland from the competition with a comfortable 2-0 victory.