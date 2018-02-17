Manny Machado on Trade Rumors: 'I Knew They Still Wanted Me Here'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

After dealing with trade rumors all offseason, Manny Machado is looking forward to starting 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles.

Machado told MASN Sports upon arriving at spring training on Saturday that he understood the situation from Baltimore's perspective (via ESPN.com):

"I knew from the get-go, I know there's a business part of it. They're trying to get the best for the team. They're just trying to look for what was out there, what my value was worth. I knew that they still wanted me here and I was a big key to the success that we're going to have this year for the team. So, I'm here to be an Oriole and do what I've got to do to help this team win some games and move forward."

Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette told MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko last month the team was still listening to offers for Machado but have been underwhelmed by the proposals.

Machado will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season. Orioles manager Buck Showalter will play the 25-year-old at shortstop after he spent the past six seasons primarily playing third base.

After making the playoffs in 2016, the Orioles finished last in the American League East last season with a 75-87 record.

With free agency looming, Machado will also be looking for a rebound in 2018. His .310 on-base percentage last year was his worst since his rookie season in 2012, though he managed to hit 33 home runs in 156 games.