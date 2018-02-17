FA Cup 2018: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixture

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku.

Premier League sides Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion also booked their places in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Swansea City face a replay against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Here's a look at all Saturday's results, the remaining ties and a recap of the best of the action.

Saturday's FA Cup results

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea City

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Coventry City

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester United

Sunday, Feb. 18

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, Feb. 19

7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET, Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City

Saturday Recap

Lukaku opened the scoring after just three minutes. Juan Mata put him through on goal, and he made no mistake. Opta showed his excellent record in the competition:

Huddersfield responded well to going behind and had the better of the first half, but they could not make their dominance count. The visitors then scored again just before half-time, but Mata saw his effort disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Sports journalist Duncan Castles was not impressed with the decision:

Lukaku added a second goal 10 minutes into the second half after the visitors caught Huddersfield on the break. Alexis Sanchez slid in Lukaku, and he once again finished clinically to double his side's lead.

The Mirror's John Cross praised Sanchez for his contribution:

The visitors then comfortably saw the game out to keep their FA Cup hopes alive, although the VAR decision will be the game's biggest talking point.

Brighton made light work of League Two side Coventry at the Amex Stadium to secure a 3-1 victory. New signing Jurgen Locadia enjoyed a debut to remember, opening the scoring after 15 minutes.

Squawka Football showed how it was first shot on target for his new side:

Locadia had further chances to score before Connor Goldson doubled Brighton's lead on 34 minutes; the defender headed home Markus Suttner's corner for an incredibly rare goal, per Opta:

Coventry did have chances to score, but Leonardo Ulloa headed home Brighton's third in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Opta showed how long Ulloa, in his second stint at the club, had gone between goals for Brighton:

Jonson Clarke-Harris grabbed one back for Coventry, but it was just a consolation for the visitors as Brighton make the last eight in the FA Cup for the first time since 1986.

Southampton also tasted victory and poured more misery on Premier League bottom side West Bromwich Albion.

Albion's preparations for the game had been disrupted after an incident during a training trip to Barcelona. BBC Sport explained their troubles:

Things got even worse for the Baggies at the Hawthorns, as goals from Wesley Hoedt and Dusan Tadic put the visitors into a 2-0 lead. Salomon Rondon then volleyed home brilliantly to halve the deficit before Ahmed Hegazi hit the bar late on, but it was not enough for Alan Pardew's side.

TalkSport's Mike Parry summed up the current situation at the club:

The Baggies are bottom of the Premier League table by five points and also have the unwanted fallout from their trip to Barcelona to contend with.