Olympic Snowboarding Big Air Schedule 2018: Women's Qualifying Live Stream

Snowboarding will continue in the 2018 Winter Olympics on Monday, as the women participating in the Big Air competition will go through their two qualifying runs.

Thanks to the time difference with Korea, the event will be streamed live in the United States and United Kingdom during the night, with the first run starting Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT Monday). The second run will follow right after the first.

Preview

Anna Gasser of Austria enters the event as the favourite for the gold medal, courtesy of her 2017 world title and a gold medal at the 2018 X Games.

The 26-year-old former gymnast has come a long way since the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, when she qualified for the slopestyle final as the top of the bunch, only to fall on both of her runs. The tremendous setback has only made her stronger, and she has been dominant in the last two years in Big Air competition.

Her willingness and ability to do things the competition won't often sets her apart. Here's a look at one of those huge flips you don't often see in the women's competition:

Gasser was one of the few who didn't hold back in this year's slopestyle event, which was plagued by dreadful weather conditions. She didn't even come close to the podium there, likely because of the many risks she took, and she'll be looking to make up for that performance in the Big Air.

Hailey Langland finished the slopestyle in sixth place, an impressive achievement for the 17-year-old. Last year's X Games Big Air gold medalist will undoubtedly be among the top contenders for the gold as well and should have no problems qualifying for the finals.

Like Gasser, the teenager is willing to push herself to the edge, and that mentality can pay huge dividends in competition:

Team-mate Julia Marino is also among the contenders, although she generally tends to perform better in the slopestyle events. She did take silver at the X Games in Hafjell, Norway, last year and, like Gasser, will be extra motivated after coming up short in her favoured event.

Britain's Katie Ormerod would have been one to keep an eye on if not for an injury that has ruled her out, but the European field has other contenders as well. Switzerland's Carla Somaini had to settle for 15th place at the World Championships in 2017, but she has the raw scoring potential to make a serious dent in Korea.

Japan are also well-represented, with Miyabi Onitsuka entering the event as the second-ranked rider in the World Cup race and Reira Iwabuchi looking like a star of the future following a silver medal at the X Games event in Aspen, Colorado.