Olympic 2018 Results: Saturday's Early Medal Winners, Scores and Top Performers

Olympic 2018 Results: Saturday's Early Medal Winners, Scores and Top PerformersFebruary 17, 2018
Team GB enjoyed their most successful day of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as they picked up three medals at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Lizzy Yarnold successfully defended her title in the skeleton and Laura Deas picked up bronze in the same event. Earlier in the day, Izzy Atkin won a ski slopestyle bronze, but medal hopeful Elise Christie missed out in the short-track speedskating after crashing out of the 1,500-metres semi-final.
Elsewhere, Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka took gold in the women's super-G, with America's Lindsey Vonn finishing in a disappointing joint-sixth position.
There was some success for the U.S. team, however, as John-Henry Krueger clinched a silver medal in the short-track speedskating.
Here's a look at all Saturday's medal winners and a recap of the best of the action from South Korea.
Medal Winners
Alpine skiing: Women's super-G
Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)
Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)
Bronze: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)
Biathlon: Women's 12.5-kilometre Mass Start
Gold: Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)
Silver: Darya Domracheva (Belarus)
Bronze: Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)
Country Skiing: Ladies' 4 x 5-kilometre Relay
Gold: Norway
Silver: Sweden
Bronze: Olympic Athletes from Russia
Figure Skating: Men's Single Skating Free Skating
Gold: Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan)
Silver: Shoma Uno (Japan)
Bronze: Javier Fernandez (Spain)
Freestyle skiing: Women's Ski Slopestyle
Gold: Sarah Hoefflin (Switzerland)
Silver: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)
Bronze: Isabel Atkin (Great Britain)
Short-Track Speedskating: Women's 1,500-metres
Gold: Choi Minjeong (South Korea)
Silver: Jinyu Li (China)
Bronze: Kim Boutin (Canada)
Short-Track Speedskating: Men's 1,000-metres
Gold: Samuel Girard (Canada)
Silver: John-Henry Krueger (United States)
Bronze: Yira Seo (South Korea)
Skeleton: Women
Gold: Lizzy Yarnold (Great Britain)
Silver: Jacqueline Loelling (Germany)
Bronze: Laura Deas (Great Britain)
Ski Jumping: Men's K120 Individual (90-metres)
Gold: Kamil Stoch (Poland)
Silver: Andreas Wellinger (Germany)
Bronze: Robert Johansson (Norway)
Top Scores
Great Britain made history on Saturday, as they won three individual medals on the same day for the first time ever at at Winter Games, per Team GB:
Team GB @TeamGB
🥇@TheYarnold 🥉@skeletonlaura 🥉 Izzy Atkin And that is 🇬🇧's most successful Winter Olympic day ever - eclipsing 🥉🥉 in 1924. Read 👉 https://t.co/CktfU27qSE #WeAreTheGreat https://t.co/bHwd0EoHkK2018-2-17 13:37:59
Medals for Yarnold and Deas meant Great Britain had two athletes on the same podium at a Winter Olympics for the first time, per UK Sport:
UK Sport @uk_sport
It’s a DOUBLE! 🥇🥉 Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas will become the first EVER 🇬🇧 athletes to stand on the same podium at a Winter Olympics! #NationalLottery https://t.co/EXRUmVBaeT2018-2-17 13:26:26
Yarnold also wrote her name into the history books, as her gold medal ensured she is the first British athlete to retain a title at the Winter Olympics and also the first skeleton athlete to manage the feat, according to BBC Sport.
Austria's Janine Flock led the field going into the final run, but a brilliant performance saw Yarnold snatch gold and produce a track record in the process, per journalist Ben Anson:
Ben Anson @BenAnson_
51.46 from Yarnold track record and it wasn't even clean. What a run!2018-2-17 13:23:25
Atkin also sealed a milestone for Team GB as she became the first British skier ever to win an Olympic medal in the freestyle event, per Team GB:
Team GB @TeamGB
Izzy Atkin's wins @TeamGB 's first ever medal in skiing at a Winter Olympics! 👌 What a STUNNING run under immense pressure 😅 Leave your congratulations messages for Izzy👇 #WeAreTheGreat https://t.co/JYc5rRGxQD2018-2-17 05:34:29
The 19-year-old was out of the medals, in fourth place, going into the final run, but she managed to land all of her tricks to finish third with a score of 84.80 points. Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin took gold with 91.20, and compatriot Mathilde Gremaud finished second with 88.00.
Great Britain have now picked up four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games to equal their best-ever showing at a Winter Olympics, achieved at the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.
There were further surprises in the women’s super-G, as snowboarder Ledecka upset the odds to claim gold. The Czech Republic star is the first-ever athlete to compete in both skiing and snowboarding, and she won gold by one-hundredth of a second.
NYT Graphics showed how the race unfolded:
NYT Graphics @nytgraphics
⛷ In a huge upset, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic wins gold in the women's super-G. American Lindsey Vonn finished 6th after a mistake in the final stretch. ⛷ 🥇 Ester Ledecka 🇨🇿 🥈 Anna Veith 🇦🇹 🥉 Tina Weirather 🇱🇮 https://t.co/RzpNhh8XMK https://t.co/r9IFon6o002018-2-17 04:52:58
Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old looked completely stunned after crossing the finishing line as she pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Meanwhile, Krueger gave the U.S. team something to cheer about as he secured a speedskating silver. It's a rare American speedskating medal and the team's first success in two days, as noted by USA Today's Maggie Hendricks:
Maggie Hendricks @maggiehendricks
Short track speedskating silver for John Henry Krueger! This is the first speedskating medal of any kind at these Olympics, and the first medal the U.S. has won in two days.2018-2-17 12:33:10
Team USA had already seen their hopes of a medal in the figure skating dwindle after Nathan Chen had a nightmare in the short program that left him going into the free skate in 17th place.
The 18-year-old did redeem himself somewhat on Saturday as he landed five quadruple jumps and finished with a score of 215.08, per Olympic gold medallist Scott Hamilton:
Scott Hamilton @ScottHamilton84
What a score! 215.08 almost puts him at 297.35. So close to the magic mark of 300. First man to land 5 clean quads at an @Olympics @NBCOlympics Thrilled doesn’t begin to cover it! @nathanwchen is truly amazing! #respect2018-2-17 02:35:10
Chen ultimately finished in fifth place, with Hanyu successfully defending his Olympic title and becoming the first man to do so since 1952, per NBC Olympics:
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics
For the first time since 1952, we have a repeat men's figure skating gold medalist. We'll discuss Yuzuru Hanyu's performance and more NOW on Olympic Ice, presented by @Toyota. https://t.co/gWJWAMa5oL https://t.co/jk7MvtNqsI2018-2-17 05:17:30
Uno took silver for Japan, while Javier Fernandez's bronze was Spain's first-ever medal in the event.
