Olympic 2018 Results: Saturday's Early Medal Winners, Scores and Top Performers

Team GB enjoyed their most successful day of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as they picked up three medals at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Lizzy Yarnold successfully defended her title in the skeleton and Laura Deas picked up bronze in the same event. Earlier in the day, Izzy Atkin won a ski slopestyle bronze, but medal hopeful Elise Christie missed out in the short-track speedskating after crashing out of the 1,500-metres semi-final.

Elsewhere, Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka took gold in the women's super-G, with America's Lindsey Vonn finishing in a disappointing joint-sixth position.

There was some success for the U.S. team, however, as John-Henry Krueger clinched a silver medal in the short-track speedskating.

Here's a look at all Saturday's medal winners and a recap of the best of the action from South Korea.

Medal Winners

Alpine skiing: Women's super-G

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)

Bronze: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)

Biathlon: Women's 12.5-kilometre Mass Start

Gold: Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)

Silver: Darya Domracheva (Belarus)

Bronze: Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)

Country Skiing: Ladies' 4 x 5-kilometre Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: Olympic Athletes from Russia

Figure Skating: Men's Single Skating Free Skating

Gold: Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan)

Silver: Shoma Uno (Japan)

Bronze: Javier Fernandez (Spain)

Freestyle skiing: Women's Ski Slopestyle

Gold: Sarah Hoefflin (Switzerland)

Silver: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

Bronze: Isabel Atkin (Great Britain)

Short-Track Speedskating: Women's 1,500-metres

Gold: Choi Minjeong (South Korea)

Silver: Jinyu Li (China)

Bronze: Kim Boutin (Canada)

Short-Track Speedskating: Men's 1,000-metres

Gold: Samuel Girard (Canada)

Silver: John-Henry Krueger (United States)

Bronze: Yira Seo (South Korea)

Skeleton: Women

Gold: Lizzy Yarnold (Great Britain)

Silver: Jacqueline Loelling (Germany)

Bronze: Laura Deas (Great Britain)

Ski Jumping: Men's K120 Individual (90-metres)

Gold: Kamil Stoch (Poland)

Silver: Andreas Wellinger (Germany)

Bronze: Robert Johansson (Norway)

Top Scores

Great Britain made history on Saturday, as they won three individual medals on the same day for the first time ever at at Winter Games, per Team GB:

Medals for Yarnold and Deas meant Great Britain had two athletes on the same podium at a Winter Olympics for the first time, per UK Sport:

Yarnold also wrote her name into the history books, as her gold medal ensured she is the first British athlete to retain a title at the Winter Olympics and also the first skeleton athlete to manage the feat, according to BBC Sport.

Austria's Janine Flock led the field going into the final run, but a brilliant performance saw Yarnold snatch gold and produce a track record in the process, per journalist Ben Anson:

Atkin also sealed a milestone for Team GB as she became the first British skier ever to win an Olympic medal in the freestyle event, per Team GB:

The 19-year-old was out of the medals, in fourth place, going into the final run, but she managed to land all of her tricks to finish third with a score of 84.80 points. Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin took gold with 91.20, and compatriot Mathilde Gremaud finished second with 88.00.

Great Britain have now picked up four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games to equal their best-ever showing at a Winter Olympics, achieved at the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.

There were further surprises in the women’s super-G, as snowboarder Ledecka upset the odds to claim gold. The Czech Republic star is the first-ever athlete to compete in both skiing and snowboarding, and she won gold by one-hundredth of a second.

NYT Graphics showed how the race unfolded:

Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old looked completely stunned after crossing the finishing line as she pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Meanwhile, Krueger gave the U.S. team something to cheer about as he secured a speedskating silver. It's a rare American speedskating medal and the team's first success in two days, as noted by USA Today's Maggie Hendricks:

Team USA had already seen their hopes of a medal in the figure skating dwindle after Nathan Chen had a nightmare in the short program that left him going into the free skate in 17th place.

The 18-year-old did redeem himself somewhat on Saturday as he landed five quadruple jumps and finished with a score of 215.08, per Olympic gold medallist Scott Hamilton:

Chen ultimately finished in fifth place, with Hanyu successfully defending his Olympic title and becoming the first man to do so since 1952, per NBC Olympics:

Uno took silver for Japan, while Javier Fernandez's bronze was Spain's first-ever medal in the event.