LaVar Ball: LeBron James Will Sign with Lakers; Lonzo Will Make Him Better

LaVar Ball predicted Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent and said his son, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, is going to help the NBA's gold standard reach even greater heights.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the always outspoken Ball family patriarch about the potential pairing next season.

"Lonzo is gonna make him a better player!" he said.

LaVar added putting LeBron and Lonzo together would make them the "Ball Stars."

The Lakers are expected to pursue several high-profile free agents this summer, and James can hit the open market by utilizing a player option in his contract.

Joe Morgan of the Sporting News noted Los Angeles' moves ahead of last week's trade deadline made it financially possible for the front office to sign two players to max deals, with James and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George among the rumored options.

While one of those deals included the Cavs, an interesting decision by Cleveland since it created another competitor in the LeBron sweepstakes, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Wednesday the team decided "if the Lakers and James wanted to be together, the Cavaliers couldn't stop it."

James hasn't tipped his hand about his future plans, though. He made it clear not to believe any speculation that arises in the coming months after a rumor suggesting he could meet with the already star-studded Golden State Warriors began to circulate.

"If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true," he told reporters earlier this month. "I don't give a damn how close they are [as a source], I don't care if it's my kids, or my wife or whatever. If it's not from me, it's not true, so."

One thing's for sure: The Lakers are going to face a lot of competition if they do make a major play to sign the four-time NBA MVP during the offseason. Whether LaVar's constant presence around the team and in the media will hurt their chances is certainly a key question.