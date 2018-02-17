Mikaela Shiffrin Discusses Failing to Medal in Slalom at 2018 Olympics

Morry Gash/Associated Press

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is still searching for answers two days after failing to medal in the slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Through her official Twitter account, Shiffrin said she's gone over her run "a thousand times in my head, and I don't think I could have done it differently even if I got a second chance."

Shiffrin also noted the various schedule changes due to weather conditions in Pyeongchang likely didn't help her out:

"I keep thinking that maybe if I was able to control my emotions more after the Giant Slalom, I would have had more energy for the Slalom and maybe I could have put more into that race, maybe I would have had better control of my nerves, maybe but after 5 days of schedule changes and waiting to race, and with no day between those races to recharge, I wasn't able to manage it. And you know what? I wouldn't change that for the world. For me the Olympics is about showing heart and passion as much as it is about medals."

Four years after winning her first career Olympic gold in the slalom at Sochi, Shiffrin finished a disappointing fourth in 2018.

Shiffrin said during the NBC broadcast that she started to feel ill right before her run.

"That was kind of sudden," she said, per the Associated Press. "It almost felt like a virus. Kind of puking, less about nerves. But we'll see."

Despite not being able to get a second medal in her specialty event, Shiffrin isn't leaving Pyeongchang empty-handed. The 22-year-old won gold in the giant slalom and is scheduled to take part in the downhill and Alpine combined next week.