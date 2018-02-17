Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Saturday Morning

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The United States inched closer to the double-digit mark in the medal count at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday.

John-Henry Krueger earned the first American medal in short-track speedskating in eight years with his silver in the men's 1,000-meters.

While the Americans recorded one podium finish in six medal events, Norway became the first nation to eclipse 20 medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with another impressive 24-hour haul.

Great Britain, South Korea and Canada all came away from Saturday morning's competition with multiple medals, while a total of 11 nations picked up at least one medal.

Medal Count

Saturday's Winners

Biathlon

Women's 12.5-kilometer Mass Start

Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's 4x5-kilometer relay

Norway

Short-Track Speed Skating

Women's 1,500-meters

Choi Min-jeong (South Korea)

Men's 1,000-meters

Samuel Girard (Canada)

Skeleton

Women's Singles

Lizzy Yarnold (Great Britain)

Ski Jumping

Men's Large Hill

Kamil Stoch (Poland)



Norway Continues to Dominate

Norway extended its dominance atop the medal count into Saturday with its 10th podium finish in cross-country skiing.

The relay team of Ingvild Flugstad Ostberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjoergen captured gold in the women's 4x5-kilometer relay in 51 minutes, 24.3 seconds over Sweden and the Russian team.

Bjoergen earned her 13th-career Olympic medal in the victory to tie countryman Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most decorated Winter Olympian of all-time, per Olympic Talk's Nick Zaccardi:

Norway also took home its third biathlon medal of the Olympics, as Tiril Eckhoff placed third in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start.

Robert Johannsson bolstered the Norwegian total further, as he secured a bronze in the men's large hill competition in ski jumping.

Although it has the most medals of any nation in Pyeongchang, Norway is second on the gold-medal chart behind Germany, who has nine.

Krueger Earns 1st American Short-Track Speedskating Medal Since Vancouver

The United States experienced a drop off in talent in both short-track speedskating and speedskating after Vancouver, and it's shown with the lack of medals in each sport.

The wait for a speed skating medal of any kind ended on Saturday, when Krueger raced to the silver in the men's 1,000-meters behind Canada's Samuel Girard, who beat the American by 26-hundredths of a second.

The 22-year-old entered the competition 12th in the World Cup rankings in the event, and he delivered mixed results at the past three World Championships, with his highest finish being seventh in 2016.

The first-time Olympian qualified for the semifinals in the men's 1,500-meters earlier in the Olympics, but he did not earn a spot in the final since he was called for a penalty during his heat.

Saturday was the last chance for Krueger to earn a medal since the United States qualified for the "B" final in the men's 5,000-meter relay.

Great Britain, Slovakia and Poland Earn 1st Golds in Pyeongchang

After the Czech Republic earned its first gold through Ester Ledecka's unexpected women's super-G win on Friday night, three other countries added a crooked number to the gold-medal column on Saturday.

Anastasiya Kuzmina, who had two second-place finishes in biathlon entering Saturday. won Slovakia's first gold in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start.

The six-time Olympic medalist made history on Saturday by becoming the first biathlete to win a gold in three consecutive games, per the IBU World Cup's official Twitter account:

Great Britain's only first-place finish to date in Pyeongchang came with an extra medal, as Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas took first and third in the women's skeleton.

In addition to the skeleton medals, Isabel Atkin took bronze in the women's ski slopestyle that took place on Friday night, which was Saturday morning in Pyeongchang.

The three medals in 24 hours marked Great Britain's most successful day at the Winter Olympics, per the team's official Twitter account:

Kamil Stoch closed out the slate of medal events with Poland's first medal in Pyeongchang, as he captured sealed top spot in ski jumping in the men's large hill.

The gold was the third of Stoch's career after he swept the individual ski jumping events at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.