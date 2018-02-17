Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Aerials Qualifying Scores

David Ramos/Getty Images

Jonathon Lillis topped the qualifying in the men's freestyle skiing aerials at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He set a score of 127.44 to progress to the final along with 11 others.

Here are the top three qualifying scores:

1. Jonathon Lillis: 127.44 (USA)

2. Qi Guangpu: 126.70 (CHN)

3. Jia Zongyang: 126.55 (CHN)

Lillis' back full/double full/full jump saw him narrowly top the first qualifying session ahead of Qi and Jia.

Sports broadcaster Greg Mescall noted the American's progression:

Qi opted for the slightly more difficult back double/full full/full jump, but he paid for a slightly worse landing and execution than Lillis.

Stanislau Hladchenko, Pavel Krotov and Olivier Rochon rounded out the top six to book their place in Sunday's final.

The remaining 19 skiers jumped again in the second session, with Russian Ilia Burov recording an identical score to Jia as the two attempted the same jump—a back full/double full/full—though he came to the score via a superior landing but poorer form.

David Morris of Australia finished behind him with a 124.89, a marked improvement on the 112.83 he earned with his first jump.

Journalist Chris Reason shared his family's reaction:

Dimitri Isler, who failed to improve on his first jump but nevertheless progressed, will also take part in the final, along with Oleksandr Abramenko, Liu Zhongqing and Mischa Gasser, who rounded out the second session.