Champions League 2018: Round-of-16 Schedule, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 will continue this week with four more ties to enjoy, the highlight of which will be Chelsea's clash with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will travel to Sevilla, Bayern Munich host Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk take on AS Roma.

Read on for a closer look at some of the ties, but first here is the full schedule complete with viewing details and score predictions.

Tuesday, February 20

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas (3-0)

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Barcelona (1-1)

Wednesday, February 21

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Sevilla vs. Manchester United (0-1)

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AS Roma (1-2)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Chelsea vs. Barcelona

Chelsea haven't enjoyed the best of starts to 2018, and they looked in trouble after losing back-to-back matches with Bournemouth and Watford by three-goal margins.

The Blues have enjoyed a return to form in their last two matches, though. They dispatched West Bromwich Albion 3-0 in the Premier League and then put in a strong performance against Hull City on Friday in the FA Cup, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

While the quality of opposition was not particularly impressive compared with Barcelona, the results should serve as important and much-needed confidence-boosters.

January signing Olivier Giroud has also enjoyed a good start to his Chelsea career, and after an assist against West Brom, he played a key role in the win over Hull, per OptaJoe:

As for Barcelona, they too have endured some slightly disappointing results of late, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

The draws should provide some encouragement for Chelsea, and it's imperative they pick up a positive result to take to the Camp Nou in the second leg on March 14.

Giroud's form bodes well, but keeping the Blaugrana out at the other end will be difficult—it could be a tight contest at Stamford Bridge.

Sevilla vs. Manchester United

All eyes will be on Paul Pogba if he features on Wednesday. Amid speculation over his Manchester United future and talk of a dispute with manager Jose Mourinho regarding his best position, the Frenchman was ruled out of action for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town through illness.

ESPN's Rob Dawson suggested the rest might be beneficial:

If he does play, it will be interesting to see which position he's deployed in by Mourinho. Football writer Liam Canning is among those who would like to see him in a midfield three:

While Pogba is capable of producing better performances than he has of late in a central two, it's clear he would benefit from a change of formation, which could in turn see United's attackers profit from better service behind them.

If Mourinho again opts for the France international in a two, it could leave the Red Devils vulnerable as it did in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on January 31.

In light of that result, though, Mourinho is likely to adopt a more cautious approach, which would also be in keeping with his recent track record away from home in Europe, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Sevilla are fifth in La Liga, just three points behind Real Madrid, but their results have been up and down this season and they have endured some heavy defeats.

They lost 5-1 at Eibar at the start of February and also shipped five at home to Real Betis on January 6, so they're there for the taking if United are positive at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

It's not likely to be a high-scoring affair if recent history is anything to go by, though. United may well come away with a good result, but the tie could remain close ahead of the second leg.