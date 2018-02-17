Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Updated Medal Winners, Odds and Event Schedule

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man in 66 years to defend his Olympic title in the men's single figure skating on Saturday as he claimed gold with an overall score of 317.85 at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

His compatriot Shoma Uno took silver with 306.90 thanks to his consistent scores across the short program and free skate, while Javier Fernandez took bronze, Spain's first medal in the discipline.

Two-time U.S. national champion Nathan Chen produced the best free skate of the field after he landed five clean quadruple jumps, but it was not enough to overcome his disastrous short program, which had left him in 17th. He finished fifth overall.

Here is the updated medal table:

Here is the remaining schedule:

Figure Skating Schedule

Monday, Feb. 19—Ice dance, short dance (8 p.m. ET Sunday/1 a.m. GMT)

Tuesday, Feb. 20—Ice dance, free dance (8 p.m. ET Monday/1 a.m. GMT)



Wednesday, Feb. 21—Women's singles, short program (8 p.m. ET Tuesday/ 1 a.m. GMT)

Friday, Feb. 23—Women's singles, free skating (8 p.m. ET Thursday/ 1 a.m. GMT)

Per Mark Gallant of Action Network, here are the odds for the events, accurate as of February 6:

Ice dance free dance

Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron, France: 91-100

Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir, Canada: 17-10

Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani, USA: 5-1

Women's singles free skating

Evgenia Medvedeva, OAR: 21-20

Alina Zagitova, OAR: 17-10

Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada: 4-1

In the women's singles, Evgenia Medvedeva will be the one to watch.

The 18-year-old won back-to-back titles in both the World and European Championships in 2016 and 2017, going unbeaten for two years before a broken metatarsal prevented her from competing in December's Grand Prix Final, in which she would have been pursuing her third successive title.

Medvedeva was able to compete in the European Figure Skating Championships last month, but was beaten to gold by compatriot Alina Zagitova.

The pair will be going head-to-head once again in Pyeongchang, South Korea, per RT Documentary:

Medvedeva has looked strong thus far. In the women's short program of the team event, she set a world-record score of 81.06 to help the Russian team earn a silver medal overall.

She earned an admirer in former Olympic gymnast Kathy Johnson Clarke:

Zagitova will take confidence from her European Championship victory in January, but Medvedev is worthy of her status as favourite.

In the ice dancing, Maia and Alex Shibutani are carrying the hopes of Team USA.

The siblings helped the U.S. collect a bronze medal in the team event, finishing only behind Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir with their free dance.

Alex Shibutani expressed his delight on Twitter after securing the medal:

They'll have the added competition of Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis this time around, though, and the French partnership are the top-ranked ice dancing pair in the world, having set a world record as they won gold at the European Championships last month.

Winning gold will be difficult for the Shibutanis given the level of opposition they face, but they have an excellent chance of adding another medal to Team USA's haul.