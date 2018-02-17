Canada Olympic Speedskating 2018: Updated Predictions, Team Schedule and Odds

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

After Canadian Samuel Girard won the gold medal in the men's 1,000-meter short track speedskating event and Kim Boutin took the bronze medal in the 1,500-meter women's short track final, the long-track speedskaters will step to the forefront.

Canadian skaters will compete in the women's 500-meter finals Sunday morning (Canadian time), while the men will compete in the men's team pursuit event.

Speedskating Schedule

Sunday, February 18

Men's team pursuit quarterfinals (6 a.m. ET)

Women's 500 meters (6:56 a.m. ET)

Monday, February 19

Men's 500 meters (6 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 21

Women's team pursuit (6 a.m. ET)

Men's team pursuit (6:22 a.m. ET)

Friday, February 23

Men's 1,000 meters (5 a.m. ET)

Saturday, February 24

Women's mass start (6 a.m. ET)

Men's mass start (6:45 a.m. ET)

Marsha Hudey is Canada's best speedskater in the 500-meter women's event, and she represents the best chance to win a medal.

Hudey, 27, competed in the event at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and she finished out of the picture at 31st in that event. However, she has improved steadily and finished sixth at the 2017 World Championship.

She finished the 2016-17 season as the fourth-ranked skater in the world in that event, according to Canada's Olympic team website.

Hudey is somewhat of a longshot to win the gold medal in the event at Pyeongchang at +3,300, according to OddsShark. If Hudey is successful, a $100 wager on her would return $3,400 to the bettor ($3,300 profit plus the original $100 wager).

Hudey will be joined in the event by teammate Heather McLean, and she comes into the race at odds of +5,000.

The 25-year-old from Winnipeg finished fifth in the 500-meter sprint in 2017 and ninth in 2016. McLean earned three bronze medals in World Cup races in the 2015-16 season.

Nao Kodaira of Japan is the favorite in the event at -350 (wager $350 to win $100 profit), while Korea's Lee Sang-hwa is the second choice at +450 and Brittany Bowe of the United States follows with odds of +900.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

The men's team pursuit quarterfinals are scheduled for Sunday morning, and the semifinals and finals will be contested Wednesday.

The men's team pursuit includes Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchose, Benjamin Donnelly and Denny Morrison. Bloemen has already won the gold medal in the men's 10,000-meter event.

Canada will be competing against New Zealand, Norway, Korea, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States.

The Canadians should have an excellent chance to hit the medal stand. Sports Illustrated's Olympic preview, written by Chris Chavez, predicted Canada would win the bronze medal in the event, while the Netherlands would take gold and Norway would win the silver. (OddsShark did not offer betting odds on this event.)

Predictions

It is going to be difficult for Canada to get on the medal stand in the 500-meter women's race, but don't count out Hudey. If she has her best race, while Bowe stumbles just a bit for the United States, Hudey has an excellent chance to take the bronze.

Look for Hudey to make that happen with her consistent skating. Kodaira should dominate and take the gold, while Sang-hwa will give the home fans something to cheer about by winning the silver.

Bloemen is one of the outstanding speedskaters in the world, and he will lead the Canadians to the medal stand with a bronze in the team pursuit event.

The Dutch skaters will win the gold, while Norway will bring home the silver.