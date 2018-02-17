Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Sarah Hoefflin Wins Slopestyle

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin took home the gold medal in the women's slopestyle skiing event Saturday in South Korea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

She came through with a 91.20 score on her final run to take the top spot. She is competing in her first Olympics at the age of 27 and made a name for herself at the X Games last month in Colorado with a gold in the big air.

Switzerland also won a silver medal thanks to Mathilde Gremaud, while Isabel Atkin from Great Britain captured the bronze.

Here are the top results from the slopestyle event, via the Olympics' website:

Gold: Sarah Hoefflin (Switzerland), 91.20

Silver: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland), 88.00

Bronze: Isabel Atkin (Great Britain), 84.60

Per Will Graves of the Associated Press, Hoefflin may not be an Olympic gold medalist if she got into medical school three years ago:

On the other side of the coin, Gremaud, who just turned 18 on Feb. 8, is a rising star in the sport.

American Maggie Voisin came into this event with a lot of momentum after winning gold at the X Games last month. The 19-year-old was present at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, despite being sidelined with a broken ankle, so this was her official in-competition debut at the Games.

After posting the lowest mark during qualifying (73.00), Voisin put herself in position to win a bronze medal thanks to an 81.20 score in the final.

It appeared as if Voisin would be able to hang on to a medal spot, as she was still in third place with four skiers remaining. Atkin ended her dream by scoring three points better than the budding star.

It was also a historic moment for Great Britain, which had never won a skiing medal at the Winter Olympics.