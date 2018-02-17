Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Sarah Hoefflin Wins Slopestyle

Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Sarah Hoefflin Wins SlopestyleFebruary 17, 2018
Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin took home the gold medal in the women's slopestyle skiing event Saturday in South Korea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
She came through with a 91.20 score on her final run to take the top spot. She is competing in her first Olympics at the age of 27 and made a name for herself at the X Games last month in Colorado with a gold in the big air.
Switzerland also won a silver medal thanks to Mathilde Gremaud, while Isabel Atkin from Great Britain captured the bronze.
Here are the top results from the slopestyle event, via the Olympics' website:
Gold: Sarah Hoefflin (Switzerland), 91.20
Silver: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland), 88.00
Bronze: Isabel Atkin (Great Britain), 84.60
Per Will Graves of the Associated Press, Hoefflin may not be an Olympic gold medalist if she got into medical school three years ago:
Will Graves @WillGravesAP
Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin only took up freestyle skiing a couple of years ago when she couldn't get into med school (she has a degree in neuroscience). 5 years later she's in place to win gold at the #Olympics2018-2-17 05:16:13
On the other side of the coin, Gremaud, who just turned 18 on Feb. 8, is a rising star in the sport.
American Maggie Voisin came into this event with a lot of momentum after winning gold at the X Games last month. The 19-year-old was present at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, despite being sidelined with a broken ankle, so this was her official in-competition debut at the Games.
After posting the lowest mark during qualifying (73.00), Voisin put herself in position to win a bronze medal thanks to an 81.20 score in the final.
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics
👍 @maggie_voisin vaults into 3rd in her final run in the women's freeski slopestyle! Can she hold on for a medal? Stream: https://t.co/IPPn1gDO83 https://t.co/vYegxwNi4A2018-2-17 05:05:11
It appeared as if Voisin would be able to hang on to a medal spot, as she was still in third place with four skiers remaining. Atkin ended her dream by scoring three points better than the budding star.
It was also a historic moment for Great Britain, which had never won a skiing medal at the Winter Olympics.
