Czech Republic Upsets Canada for 3-2 Shootout Win in 2018 Olympic Hockey Game

Jan Kovar scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Czech Republic in a 3-2 victory over Canada in men's hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday night (Saturday in South Korea).

With the win, the Czech Republic took sole possession of first place in Group A, while Canada dropped to second.

Although Canada won the shots battle by a 33-21 margin, Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz made 31 saves and allowed just one goal in the shootout en route to victory.

Canada had a chance to extend the game in the shootout, but Maxim Noreau hit the post, which clinched the triumph for the Czech Republic.

Remarkably, the Czechs' win marked the 20-year anniversary of goalie Dominik Hasek and the Czech Republic beating Canada in a shootout in the semifinals of the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

Sportsnet's Arash Madani alluded to Canada's struggles against the Czech Republic in shootouts:

Things looked good early for Canada, as it jumped out to a 1-0 lead just over one minute into the contest on a goal by former Vancouver Canucks forward Mason Raymond.

As seen in this GIF courtesy of CBC Olympics, Raymond beat Francouz with a low shot that he likely should have handled:

The Czechs made up for Francouz's miscue less than six minutes later when Dominik Kubalik netted the equalizer.

Canadian netminder Ben Scrivens didn't close the five-hole quick enough, and Kubalik took advantage:

Canada did enter the first intermission with a lead, however, thanks to a power-play goal by former Calgary Flames forward Rene Bourque.

Off a pass by Noreau, Bourque bullied his way to the front of the net and deposited the puck past Francouz:

Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun put Bourque's Olympic success in perspective after he scored a pair of goals in Canada's opening win over Switzerland:

Darren Haynes of the Canadian Press marveled at what the lack of NHL participation had led to in Olympic hockey for Canada:

Canada's lead was fairly short-lived, as the Czechs came flying out of the gates to start the second period.

Just 25 seconds into the second frame, former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordan beat Scrivens on assists from Michal Birner and Roman Horak to tie the game.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, the teams went to a shootout with each side having five shooters, unlike the NHL's version, which features three.

Former Colorado Avalanche forward Wojtek Wolski put Canada on top with a beautiful hesitation goal, but Petr Koukal answered right back for the Czechs.

Kovar then roofed one over Scrivens, and that proved to be the winning marker.

Although the Czech Republic won its opener over South Korea, it entered the Canada game with plenty of doubters since it only beat the Koreans 2-1.

The Czechs will now have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed out of Group A if they can beat the Swiss on Sunday, while Canada will look to take its frustrations out on the host Koreans.