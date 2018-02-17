Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2018: Ester Ledecka Takes Super-G Gold

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic pulled off a stunning gold-medal victory Saturday (late Friday in the U.S.) in the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Anna Veith was in position to take the top prize with a time of 1:21.12, but Ledecka crossed the finish line one one-hundredth of a second faster to win her first career Olympic gold.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather joined Ledecka and Veith on the Olympic podium. American Lindsey Vonn failed to crack the top five, finishing tied for sixth with Italy's Federica Brignone with a time of 1:21.49.



Here's a rundown of the top finishers in the women's super-G, via the Olympics' website:

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic), 1:21.11

Silver: Anna Veith (Austria), 1:21.12

Bronze: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein), 1:21.22

Ledecka had already made history at these Olympics, becoming the first athlete to ever compete in snowboarding and skiing. She appeared almost frozen after crossing the finish line in first place:

Adding to the surprise of Ledecka's victory, she had never won a super-G medal at the world championships. According to NBC, she had won the parallel giant slalom in last March's world snowboard championships.

Veith, who looked nearly as stunned as Ledecka, was the defending Olympic gold medalist in this event. She battled back from a number of physical ailments, including surgery on both of her knees in the past three years.

Getting back on the medal stand after all that is still a huge triumph for the 28-year-old, even though it's not quite where she was hoping to be after completing an excellent run through the course.

Right on Ledecka's and Veith's heels, Weirather earned her first career Olympic medal by finishing third. The 28-year-old was scheduled to compete at the Sochi Games four years ago, but a crash during training forced her to sit out.

In addition to getting redemption for herself, Weirather also scored a huge win for her home country. Her bronze is the 10th-ever medal for Liechtenstein at the Winter Olympics and its first since 1988.

The story was not nearly as happy for Vonn, who was also making her return to the Olympics after knee injuries forced her to sit out the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Vonn's final stretch on the course is what kept her from earning a medal. She nearly crashed at the end and had to fight to regain her balance. It worked, since she made a clean finish, but it wasn't the triumphant moment the American star was planning on.

This was just the start of Vonn's Olympics. She will be back on the slopes Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time in the ladies' downhill.