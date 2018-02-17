Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: Saturday TV, Live-Stream Coverage

Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press

The United States has a chance to eclipse the double-digit mark in the 2018 Winter Olympics medal count on Saturday.

The Americans are seventh with eight total medals after one full week of competition in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

While superstars Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn haven't delivered their expected medal hauls over the last few days, there's still hope for a surge up the leaderboard in the next seven days.

Most of the American focus on Saturday night is centered around the skiers in the men's giant slalom and men's slopestyle.

Ted Ligety is the athlete to watch in the giant slalom, while a conglomerate of contenders are in the hunt for medals in the slopestyle.

Saturday TV Coverage

NBCSN (2:30 a.m. ET-3:30 p.m. ET; 8 p.m. ET-12 a.m. ET)

USA (2:30 a.m. ET-9:30 a.m. ET)

NBC (3 p.m. ET-6 p.m. ET; 8 p.m. ET-11 p.m. ET)

Saturday Live-Stream Schedule

Alpine Skiing



Men's giant slalom (8:15 p.m. ET, final run starts at 11:45 p.m. ET, NBC)*

Biathlon



Women's 12.5-kilometer mass start (6:15 a.m. ET)

Curling

Women's Pool Play (6:05 a.m. ET)

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Japan

China vs. Denmark

South Korea vs. Great Britain

United States vs. Canada

Men's Pool Play (7:05 p.m. ET)*

Norway vs. Denmark

United States vs. Japan

Switzerland vs. Canada

Freestyle Skiing

Men's aerials qualification (6 a.m. ET)

Men's slopestyle (8 p.m. ET; final starts at 12:11 a.m. ET on Sunday)*

Ice Hockey

Men's Pool Play

South Korea vs. Switzerland (2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

United States vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Slovenia vs. Slovakia (7:10 a.m. ET, USA)

Germany vs. Norway (10:10 p.m. ET)*

Women's Quarterfinals

Finland vs. Sweden (2:40 a.m. ET, USA)

Short-Track Speed Skating

Women's 1,500-meters (5 a.m. ET; finals begin at 7:05 a.m. ET)

Men's 1,000-meters (5:44 a.m. ET; finals begin at 7:21 a.m. ET)

Skeleton

Women's Heat 3 (6:20 a.m. ET)

Women's Heat 4 (7:45 a.m. ET)

Ski Jumping

Men's large hill (7:30 a.m. ET; final begins at 8:30 a.m. ET)

-*denotes competition takes place on Sunday, February 18 in Pyeongchang.

Americans Looking for More Success in Men's Ski Slopestyle

The Americans possess the only three men's ski slopestyle medals in Olympic history after Joss Christensen, Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper swept the medal places in the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Saturday's competition at the Phoenix Ski Park is expected to have a heavy American presence, but a repeat sweep is going to be hard to attain.

Of the three medalists in Sochi, Goepper is the most likely to stand on the podium in Pyeongchang, as Christensen is missing the Olympics with an ACL tear and Kenworthy is dealing with a broken thumb suffered in Thursday's practice, as he announced on Twitter.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Joining Goepper and Kenworthy in the medal chase are McRae Williams and Alex Hall, who are both making their Olympic debuts.

The Swiss team has already made headlines in Pyeongchang for its viral videos that have caught the attention of athletes in South Korea, including Vonn.

World Cup leader Andri Ragettli is the best Swiss skier in the competition, but also keep an eye on his compatriot Fabian Boesch.

Oystein Braaten of Norway and Oscar Wester of Sweden, who are second and third in the World Cup standings, should pose a threat to the American medal defense as well.

Ligety Searching for Giant Slalom Glory

Ligety's final attempt to earn his third Olympic gold comes in Saturday's giant slalom, which is taking place on Sunday morning in Pyeongchang.

The 33-year-old didn't finish the course in Thursday's super-G, but he believes the part of the run he completed set him up for a confident run in the giant slalom, per Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune.

"For me, super-G is actually good training for giant slalom," Ligety said. "It gives me the confidence to make clean turns at high speeds, so I feel like I can take the confidence out of skiing today and get ready for Sunday."

Ligety is looking to improve on a fifth-place finish in the alpine combined, in which he was fourth in the slalom portion.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The defending Olympic champion in the giant slalom ranks eighth in the World Cup standings, which is led by Austria's Marcel Hirscher, who already has one gold in South Korea from the alpine combined.

France's Alexis Pinturault, who took second in the alpine combined, is one of the other top gold-medal contenders Ligety has to fend off in order to repeat in the event.

