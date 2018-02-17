Olympic Figure Skating Results 2018: Yuzuru Hanyu Wins Men's Singles Gold

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu—on the strength of a stirring free skate—repeated as a gold medalist in men's singles figure skating Friday (Saturday in South Korea) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hanyu became the first man to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in singles figure skating since American Dick Button in 1948 and 1952, while countryman Shoma Uno won silver and Spain's Javier Fernandez took bronze.

Here is a look at the top 10 finishers in the overall men's singles event, with full results available at the Olympics' official website:

1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN): 317.85

2. Shoma Uno (JPN): 306.90

3. Javier Fernandez (ESP): 305.24

4. Jin Boyang (CHN): 297.77

5. Nathan Chen (USA): 297.35

6. Vincent Zhou (USA): 276.69

7. Dmitri Aliev (OAR): 267.51

8. Mikhail Kolyada (OAR): 264.25

9. Patrick Chan (CAN): 263.43

10. Adam Rippon (USA): 259.36

American Nathan Chen overcame a disastrous short program to post the top score in the free skate; however, he finished just off the podium in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Fernandez earned Spain its first medal in Olympic figure skating by virtue of his bronze.

NBC Olympics tweeted the following video of Hanyu's gold medal-winning free skate:

Although Hanyu finished behind Chan in the free skate, his lead after the short program gave him plenty of cushion to win gold.

After watching Hanyu match his accomplishment as a back-to-back Olympic gold medalist in men's singles figure skating, Button tweeted the following:

Hanyu's free skate wasn't 100 percent crisp, but his grace and presentation allowed him to stand out above all other competitors.

ESPN's Michelle Beadle attempted to explain the intangible quality Hanyu brings to the table:

As seen in this video, Chen put together a spectacular free skate that got him back in medal contention despite his struggles in the short program:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Chen saved the best performance of his career for the biggest stage:

No skater had ever hit six quads in a free skate before, but Chen pulled off the feat and landed five of them cleanly with only one slight stumble.

Bleacher Report's Joon Lee put Chen's accomplishment into perspective:

Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi was one of many who were blown away by Chen's ability to bounce back:

While Chen typically goes for five quads, he threw in another while playing catch-up on the heels of a shaky short program.

Per Nick McCarvel of NBC Olympics, Chen described his mindset and how he felt during what was a historic free skate: "I already fell so many times. ... I just decided to go out there and throw down and see what happens."

Much of the focus on the American side involved Chen, but his Team USA cohorts turned in strong showings during the free skate as well.

At just 17 years of age, Vincent Zhou finished sixth in the free skate and sixth in the overall competition.

Also, Adam Rippon put together another aesthetically pleasing routine that drew heavy praise, including this tweet from Olympic silver medal-winning freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy:

Rippon's performance was good for 10th in the free skate, and combined with the short program, he finished 10th overall.

While the United States has now gone consecutive Olympics without medaling in men's singles figure skating, Chen and Zhou are young enough to give the Americans two medal hopefuls in 2022 should they continue to develop.

As for Japan, it became the first nation to take gold and silver in men's singles figure skating since Russia's Alexei Yagudin and Evgeni Plushenko at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Japan has now won at least one medal in men's singles in each of the past three Olympics after having previously never medaled in the event.