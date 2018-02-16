LeBron James Responds to Fox News Host Saying 'Shut Up and Dribble'

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

One day after Laura Ingraham's controversial comments about LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers star issued a response.

James' reply to Ingraham came on Twitter:

During the Thursday edition of Ingraham's show, The Ingraham Angle, she told James to "shut up and dribble."

Ingraham responded to James after the four-time NBA MVP told Cari Champion during an episode of Rolling with the Champion on the Uninterrupted that President Donald Trump doesn't "give a f--k about the people."

James has spoken out against Trump in the past, referring to him as a "bum" when the president said Stephen Curry wouldn't receive an invitation to the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship last year.