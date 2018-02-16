Kevin Love on Return to New-Look Cavaliers: 'I'll Fit in When I Come Back'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is confident he'll find a niche within the team's rebuilt roster when he returns from a broken hand.

Love appeared on Friday's edition of ESPN's The Jump and said the flurry of deals ahead of the NBA trade deadline Feb. 8 has allowed the Cavs to find "joy" in basketball again.

"We have a lot of selfless guys added, young guys who are playing extremely hard," he said. "I think you've seen that in the last two games in wins over Boston and OKC. So we just continue to keep playing hard. I'll fit in when I come back—and hopefully I'll have enough games to get my legs beneath me and get my rhythm back."

Following a prolonged slump dating back to Christmas, Cleveland significantly altered its roster before the deadline. The Cavs brought in George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson while sending out six players, including Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose.

Love said on The Jump the previous iteration of the roster couldn't find an identity during the first half of the 2017-18 season, forcing the front office to shake up things:

"So we felt like we had enough time to get it right. But as [general manager] Koby Altman had mentioned after the trade was done, we were kind of having a slow death. It almost felt that way, where things weren't going the way they could have. And to get new faces, new fresh air in there and to have good faces in the locker room was good for us."

The 29-year-old forward averaged 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range in 48 games before he fractured the fifth metacarpal in his left hand.

Love is expected to miss eight weeks, which would put him on track to return in late March or early April. He should slot right back in as the Cavaliers' starter at the 4 once healthy.

Meanwhile, the seemingly revitalized Cavs return to action Thursday against the Washington Wizards after impressive road wins over the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder before the All-Star break.