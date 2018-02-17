Olympic Hockey Schedule 2018: Live Stream for All Sunday's Games

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Olympic ice hockey pool play reaches its conclusion Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canada and the Czech Republic are fighting for first place in Group A, while Group C will be decided by a Scandinavian showdown between Sweden and Finland.

In addition to the three men's games taking place Sunday, the unified Korean women's team makes its final appearance on Olympic ice in a classification contest.

Sunday Ice Hockey Schedule

Men's Group A: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (2:40 a.m. ET)

Women's Classification Game: Japan vs. TBD (2:40 a.m. ET)

Men's Group A: Canada vs. South Korea (7:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Group C: Sweden vs. Finland (7:10 a.m. ET)

Women's Semifinal: United States vs. Finland (11:10 p.m. ET)*

*Indicates event takes place on Monday, February 19

All games will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Top Spot in Group C on the Line

Sweden and Finland have set themselves up for success in the elimination round regardless of which nation claims first place in Group C.

Finland is tied with the Olympic Athletes from Russia for most goals in the men's tournament after a pair of five-goal performances.

In the 5-2 win over Germany, five players found the back of the net. Eeli Tolvanen scored twice in the 5-1 win over Norway.

Sweden's faced a more difficult route to six points, as it was forced to fight for a 1-0 win over Germany on Friday.

Viktor Stalberg scored the lone goal for the Swedes in the first period before they held off Germany for the next 58 minutes, a result that may help them in the long run, as it proved they could win a tight game.

However, Finland is a step up from Germany, and if the Swedes want to prove they are a medal contender, they will have to keep Finland quiet in the attacking end.

The winner of Sunday's clash is guaranteed to earn one of the four byes into the quarterfinals. There's a chance the loser could end up as the fourth team into the final eight depending on what happens in the other groups.

Canada Attempting to Bounce Back from Shootout Loss



Canada became the latest team to suffer an unexpected defeat in pool play Friday, as it fell to the Czech Republic in a shootout.

The loss put the Canadians in danger of missing out on one of the quarterfinal byes, but the good news is they take on South Korea in the final contest of pool play.

Canada should dispatch the host nation easily, which means its elimination-round fate will be determined by the game between Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

While they await the result of the other Group A game, the Canadians will focus on fine-tuning some of their flaws in the contest against the overmatched South Koreans.

Goalie Ben Scrivens is one of the players in need of a confidence boost after one of his mistakes led to the second Czech goal Friday.

Sunday's game should also serve as a confidence boost for Canada heading into the elimination round because of the talent disparity between them and their opponent.

If Canada routs South Korea, as expected, it could slide into the fourth seed in the playoff round—as long as Sweden and Finland don't go to overtime.

A victory combined with a shock win by Switzerland over the Czech Republic would prevent the Canadians from crunching numbers to see whether they will receive the final bye.

