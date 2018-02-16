Report: WWE Wants to Sign Rob Gronkowski to Deal Close to Ronda Rousey Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

WWE is reportedly interested in signing New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski if he decides to retire from the NFL.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t NBC Sports Boston), WWE wants to sign Gronk to a deal similar to the one former UFC star Ronda Rousey recently inked with the company.

When asked about the possibility of retiring from football following New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gronkowski said, "I'm definitely gonna look at my future. We'll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at," per SI.com's Dan Gartland.

It was later reported by Bill Burt of the Eagle-Tribune that actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Sylvester Stallone were trying to convince Gronk to make the move to Hollywood.

Gronkowski is already one of the best and most productive tight ends in NFL history at just 28 years of age, but he has been ravaged by injuries.

The most recent ailment was a concussion that forced him to leave the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rousey appeared at the conclusion of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, and it was reported by ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti that she will be a full-time wrestler for WWE.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion is set to appear in a segment at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 25.

Gronk has already had some involvement in WWE as he appeared in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, last year.

After getting into an altercation with Jinder Mahal during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Gronk stepped into the ring and took Mahal out, which allowed Mojo Rawley to win the match.

Rawley, a former NFL defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, is a friend of Gronkowski's.

Currently, Gronk is under contract with the Pats through the 2019 season.

