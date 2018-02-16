Quavo Wins MVP for 2018 NBA Celebrity Game; Team Clippers Beats Team Lakers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Rapper Quavo was named Most Valuable Player of Friday night's 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game after leading Team Clippers to a 75-66 victory over Team Lakers at Verizon Up Arena in Los Angeles.

Quavo led all scorers with 19 points to pace Team Clippers, while Canadian Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse added 17 for the winning side. NBA2KTV host Rachel DeMita poured in 17 for Team Lakers.

Although Quavo and Justin Bieber, who was MVP of the 2011 Celebrity Game, were late additions to the contest Thursday, they provided the night's first highlight.

The pop sensation tried to chase down the Migos member for a block, but Quavo finished strong, as ESPN highlighted:

Meanwhile, golfer Bubba Watson had quite a day.

He spent his morning shooting a one-under 70 to keep himself in contention at the 2018 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Then he made his way to Downtown L.A. to play for Team Clippers.

His decision-making skills were better on the golf course than the basketball court, though. He made the choice to drive to the rim against former NBA star Tracy McGrady, and Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway provided a look at the obvious result:

The second half marked the debut of the four-point line. The NBA announced made shots from beyond "The Ridge" would result in a a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund in coordination with presenting sponsor Ruffles.

Nate Robinson knocked down two from long range and also had the rare opportunity to get guarded by someone smaller, 12-year-old actor Miles Brown:

Team Lakers made a brief run during the fourth quarter, but Team Clippers withstood the surge and pulled away late to secure the win.

Looking ahead, NBA All-Star Weekend continues with the Rising Stars Challenge to cap Friday's action.