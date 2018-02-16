Greg Hardy Beats Ryan Chester Via Knockout 14 Seconds into LFA 33 Bout

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Greg Hardy defeated Ryan Chester by first-round knockout in just 14 seconds at LFA 33 on Friday night in a heavyweight MMA bout at The Bomb Factory in Dallas.

Hardy improved to 3-0 as an amateur fighter with the victory, while Chester fell to 3-2.

Eli Jordan of 1310 The Ticket tweeted a photo of Hardy's winning punch:

Pat Doney of NBC Dallas-Fort Worth tweeted a video of Hardy's entrance prior to the bout:

According to Mark Francescutti of the Dallas Morning News, Hardy fought Chester for free.

The one-time Pro Bowler made millions during a six-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys that spanned from 2010 through 2015.

He spent his first five campaigns with Carolina before the team released him.

The former Ole Miss standout was found guilty of communicating threats to and assaulting his former girlfriend, Nicole Holder, in 2014.

Upon his appeal, however, the charges were dismissed after Holder told prosecutors she did not want to testify in a second trial before she vanished, and the charges were later expunged from Hardy's record.

Hardy registered 35 combined tackles, 6.0 sacks and one interception during his one season with the Cowboys in 2015, but no NFL team has signed him since then.

In 75 career NFL games, Hardy racked up 40.0 sacks.

Hardy, now 29 years old, signed with the Richmond Roughriders of the American Arena League in January, and he told TMZ Sports that he intended to play football and continue MMA.

By virtue of Friday's victory over Chester, Hardy may be moving closer to a professional MMA career should he decide to pursue it.