NBA All-Star Weekend: 2018 Slam Dunk Odds, Three-Point Contest Betting Lines

Three first-time participants, including two rookies, will square off in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Former Laker Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) will look to follow in his father's footsteps and win the championship for the first time while rookies Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) and Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) head the four-player field as the betting favorites over him and veteran Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers).

Oladipo is the longshot of the group at +400 (bet $100 to win $400) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, but he has experience in the competition from 2015 when he finished as the runner-up to two-time winner Zach LaVine. Nance is the +265 third choice, with Larry Sr. becoming the first winner back in 1984 for the Cavaliers.

Mitchell is the +220 second choice behind Smith (+170), and both of them will look to impress as the smallest dunkers in the competition with each of them standing 6'3". The two first-year players are also battling for Rookie of the Year honors, though Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers is the overwhelming favorite to win the award.

In the Three-Point Contest, defending champion Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets) is the +450 second choice behind 2016 champ Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), who is the +210 favorite. Last year, Gordon won it by scoring 21 of a possible 34 points while Thompson tied teammate Stephen Curry's record of 27 the year before.

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) are two other players that have a shot to win the Three-Point Contest at +550 and +650, respectively. George has actually hit more three-pointers (187) than Thompson (184) or Curry (178) so far this season while James Harden (Houston Rockets) leads the NBA with 206.

The Skills Challenge is the third event bettors can wager on during All-Star Saturday Night, and a big man has won it each of the previous two years. However, neither of the last two champs will be back to try to win a second title. Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks) is the defending champ and out with a torn ACL, and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) won it in 2016 but is not participating.

Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers is the +350 favorite on the Skills Challenge odds and might be the sentimental choice playing in his home arena. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) is the only player of the eight in the field who has previously participated, and he is listed at +600 along with Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings).

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) is the +400 second choice followed by Al Horford (Boston Celtics) at +500 and Spencer Didwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) at +550.

