Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Keen on Summer Deal for Nabil Fekir

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly wants to sign Lyon forward Nabil Fekir before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

A report from Steve Stammers of the Daily Mail named Fekir as Wenger's top target. The report also noted how the Gunners boss is ready to pay as much as £45 million for a player Lyon don't want to sell.

Stammers provided details of how Arsenal have kept tabs on Fekir: "Wenger has tracked Fekir's development closely, while he has also been watched by Arsenal's French scout Gilles Grimandi."



The proposed fee is a hefty one, but there is little doubt Fekir has justified his lofty price tag. He's scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions and also contributed six assists in Ligue 1.

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Fekir has the quality in front of goal, along with the technique and vision, Wenger covets in his attacking midfielders. There would be no problem for 24-year-old Fekir to fit in with the expansive and attractive brand of football Wenger has always encouraged Arsenal to play.

The bigger question is whether or not there is room for the France international in a squad already loaded with creative types. Wenger's Gunners feature the artistry of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi can also thrive behind the striker or on the flanks.

Mkhitaryan and Ozil are likely to be features of the starting XI beyond this season, but things may be different for the others.

Iwobi is a talent, yet he's had his problems off the pitch, being caught partying in the early hours before starting for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round in January.

It was a game holders Arsenal lost 4-2.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Wilshere is out of contract this summer and has yet to sign a new deal. In fact, the 26-year-old is reportedly wanted by Serie A giants Juventus, according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, who reported Wilshere is keen to stay in north London.

Ramsey's contract is up in 2019, with talks over a new deal for the Wales international said to be "dragging," per MailOnline's Sami Mokbel.

Wenger would be able to find room for Fekir, but his transfer priorities may lie elsewhere this summer. The Gunners aren't short of attacking quality, particularly after acquiring Mkhitaryan and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January window.

Arsenal's bigger issue is in defence as Wenger has seen his side concede 36 goals in the league. Stammers noted how the 68-year-old believes he can sign West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans this summer.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

However, Evans alone won't be enough to fix what has been a shaky defence for several seasons.

As for Fekir, one more attacking midfielder would help Arsenal continue to play stylish football, but £45 million may be too steep a price to pay given the club's problems at the back.