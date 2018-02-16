Tiger Woods Will Participate in 2018 Honda Classic

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has committed to play in the 2018 Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The event will take place from Feb. 22-25.

The decision is a big one for Woods, who will be playing in back-to-back events for the first time since 2015.

This week, he's been in Pacific Palisades, California, for the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Woods said he would be comfortable appearing in the Honda Classic if he felt like his troublesome back was in good shape.

"Just not to feel sore, to feel like I can play all-out again within, what, three days off," Woods said, according to CBSSports.com's Kyle Porter. "To be able to go at it full bore again. That's something that I've been trying to do at home and trying to simulate rounds where I go full bore at it, but it's never the same as in a tournament."

Woods' last appearance at the Honda Classic came in 2014 when he was forced to withdraw midway through his final round because of a lower back issue.