Olympic 2018 Results: Live Updating Medal Count for Saturday

Following Nathan Chen's remarkable bounce-back performance and Lindsey Vonn's highly anticipated Olympics return, Saturday's Winter Games schedule does not slow down.

While it wouldn't constitute a miracle, the United States enter a men's hockey bout against the Russian athletes as underdogs. The women's cross-country skiers, meanwhile, have a chance to make history.

Saturday Storylines

The U.S. men's hockey team narrowly avoided a calamitous start to the Pyeongchang Games. Behind two power-play goals from Harvard's Ryan Donato, they avenged an opening loss to Slovenia with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia.

Their toughest challenge awaits on Saturday, when Team USA culminates group play against the ferocious Russian hockey squad.

After also beginning the Olympics with a stunning loss to Slovakia, the Russian athletes pummeled Slovenia, 8-2, with two goals and an assist from former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk and a hat trick from 20-year-old KHL prospect Kirill Kaprizov.

Per the Associated Press' James Ellingworth, via the Washington Post, forward Mikhail Grigorenko doesn't anticipate another rout.

"Obviously tomorrow we're expecting a better game and more competitive. The United States is always the United States, so it's going to be tough," Grigorenko said. "Our top players scored, so that was important. Now they have that confidence. I think it's a good thing, especially before those important games ahead of us."

Despite a shaky start, the U.S. can win the group and clinch a quarterfinals bye by winning the marquee matchup. Given their six-goal triumph, the Russians could earn the same honor with a victory.

Without the benefit of NHL stars, Team USA must rely on youth. College standouts Donato and Troy Terry have spearheaded a speedy line that should see significant playing time against the more seasoned Russian athletes.

The AP's Stephen Whyno praised the 20-year-old Terry's performance at Pyeongchang:

Saturday's Olympic slate features plenty more intrigue. After falling short of the podium in the men's alpine combined slalom, Ted Ligety will vie for back-to-back gold medals in the giant slalom. Since winning the event in the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia, the 33-year-old notched another first-place finish in the 2015 world championships.

The U.S. women have never captured an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. That could change after Saturday's 4x5-kilometer relay.

Jessie Diggins nearly snapped that medal drought on three separate occasions. Instead, she has settled for sixth in the sprint classic and fifth in both the skiathlon and 10-kilometer freestyle.

"I could not have gone any harder," Diggins said, per TeamUSA.org's Karen Rosen after finishing 3.3 seconds shy of bronze in the freestyle. "I can honestly look back and say, 'I don’t know where I would have found those seconds.' I pushed my body way past its limit."

She will have another opportunity to find the podium when leading a strong relay team. Yet Charlotte Kalla, who has already claimed a gold and silver medal, makes Sweden a strong contender to duplicate 2014's relay win.