Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Friday Night

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

A momental skiing upset and a few dominant figure-skating performances highlighted Friday's action (and some of Saturday's Korean time) at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

You can find the latest medal tracker, Friday's medal results and a few quick recaps below.

Medal Tracker

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials

Gold: Hanna Huskova (Belarus)

Silver: Zhang Xin (China)

Bronze: Kong Fanyu (China)

Speedskating: Women's 5000-Meter

Gold: Esmee Visser (Netherlands)

Silver: Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic)



Bronze: Natalia Voronina (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

Alpine Skiing: Women's Super-G

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)



Bronze: Tina Weirather (Lichtenstein)

Figure Skating: Individual Men

Gold: Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan)

Silver: Shoma Uno (Japan)



Bronze: Javier Fernandez (Spain)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Slopestyle

Gold: Sarah Hoefflin (Switzerland)

Silver: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)



Bronze: Isabel Atkin (Great Britain)

Notable Results in Medal Events

Ester Ledecka Wins Women's Super-G by One-Tenth of a Second

With a gold-medal-winning time of 1:21.11, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic pulled off one of the more remarkable feats in recent Winter Olympics history:

As the NBC Olympics' official Twitter account noted, Ledecka won by just one-tenth of a second (over Anna Veith of Austria). But more impressively, Ledecka is primarily a snowboarder, having won the parallel slalom at the 2015 World Championships and the parallel giant slalom in the 2017 World Championships.

Ledecka has been on the Olympic stage before but only as a snowboarder in the 2014 parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom.

A seventh-place result at an FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, in December was her highest-ever skiing finish on the world stage before Saturday in South Korea.

Lindsay Vonn Completes Olympic Comeback, Finishes Tied for Sixth

Although American skier Lindsay Vonn finished tied for sixth in the super-G, the fact that she even competed again on this stage was remarkable.

Vonn, who won two gold medals in the 2009 World Championships and one gold in the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee and a tibial plateau fracture during the 2013 World Championships.

She still focused on participating in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, but suffered a partially torn ACL while training and could not compete.

Since then, Vonn has won two bronze medals at the 2015 World Championships (in super-G) and the 2017 World Championships (in downhill). Vonn is scheduled to compete in the women's downhill and combined events next week.

Japan Finishes One-Two in Men's Figure Skating

Yuzuru Hanyu dominated from start to finish en route to his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's single figure-skating competition:

Despite injuring his right ankle in November, which forced him to miss the Japanese National Championships, Hanyu was nearly flawless in Pyeongchang. He finished with an overall score of 317.85, almost 11 points clear of silver medalist Shoma Uno.

The 20-year-old Uno was fantastic in his own right, finishing third in the short program and third in the free skate. He and Hanyu were the only two competitors with top-three scores in both programs.

Uno barely held off Spain's Javier Fernandez, who took bronze with a score of 305.24.

Americans Impress in Free Skate

Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon all shone in the free skate, leading to overall finishes of fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively.

After a disappointing short program that put him in 17th place, Chen dazzled with the best free-skate performance of the night with a score of 215.08. To put that number in perspective, Hanyu had the second-best free skate but finished nearly nine full points behind Chen.

Chen pulled off a remarkable six quads and was even given the moniker "Nathan Quad" by NBC commentator (and 1998 Olympic gold medalist) Tara Lipinski:

Zhou also impressed after a difficult short program, vaulting himself from 12th to sixth with a fantastic free skate:

Rippon finished his fantastic 2018 Olympic Games with another strong, technically sound performance.

He was one of only seven figure skaters to finish in the top 10 in the short and free-skate programs.