NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2018: Start Time, TV Info and Live-Stream Info

Every year, hope exists that we will see eye-popping highlights equivalent to Michael Jordan's free-throw line dunk, Vince Carter's honey-dip slam or Blake Griffin jumping over a car in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

That hope is certainly on the table this year as four star dunkers will be taking center stage on Saturday night.

Here's a look at the viewing information in addition to rundowns of each competitor.

Start Time, TV and Live-Stream Info

There is no set time for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as of yet: All-Star Saturday Night will begin at 8 p.m. ET and lead off with the skills challenge and three-point contest. The dunk contest will close the evening's festivities. The events can be streamed on TNTdrama.com or the Watch TNT app.

Indiana Pacers SG Victor Oladipo

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo is the only 2018 contestant to have competed in a previous Slam Dunk Contest, having done so in 2015 when he finished in second place to then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine.

Despite his previous experience and highlight-reel dunks, Oladipo is a 4-1 underdog to win, per OddsShark. It's a puzzling line considering that Oladipo has been here (and succeeded before), in addition to the fact that his in-game dunks are arguably as impressive (or at least close to it) as anyone else's on this list.

Here's an impressive put-back slam over Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez:

He also dominated the New York Knicks, including a 360-degree slam:

Don't sleep on Oladipo, as he's as capable of winning this competition as anyone on this list. If you're in Vegas and happen to be in a betting mood, placing a friendly wager on his 4-1 odds doesn't seem like a bad idea.

Dallas Mavericks PG Dennis Smith Jr.

It says a lot that Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered the favorite to win this event (per OddsShark), despite being in a loaded field featuring a past runner-up, another powerful rookie guard and a high-flying big man who routinely puts defenders on posters.

Smith isn't afraid to try to dunk on any big man in the league, as he routinely goes into the lane with reckless abandon with the intent on posterizing someone. His fearless nature is remarkable considering his short tenure in the league.

Here is Smith rocking the rim for a big two-handed flush against the Miami Heat:

And he also showed his hang time with this 360-degree slam against the Washington Wizards:

Smith is the contest favorite, per OddsShark, thanks to his excellent in-season slams. However, the competition here should be fierce, and it seems like anyone's contest at this point.

Cleveland Cavaliers PF Larry Nance Jr.

Third-year pro Larry Nance Jr. is the outlier in this group. The 6'9" Nance is five inches taller than his nearest competitor (the 6'4" Oladipo) and the group's only big man.

That could work to Nance's benefit here. He has a longer reach than anyone else (seven-foot wingspan), which means that he can pull off dunks that none of the other competitors can pull off.

Nance also has shown incredible air time on his dunks, like this December 2016 slam on Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez in which the Lakers power forward took off 10 feet from the basket before his throwdown:

He also levitated and seemingly froze in mid-air with this incredible dunk on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant:

Nance's father (Larry Nance Sr.) won the first-ever official NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1984. Can Nance Jr. match his father's accomplishment? It's certainly possible if he pulls off dunks like the ones he has over the past few years.

Utah Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell

Like Smith, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is a rookie, a first-round pick and a 6'2" guard who is having a fantastic first year in the NBA. Also like Smith, Mitchell is awing fans every year with his fantastic and powerful dunks.

Things are going well for Mitchell and the Jazz lately, as they have won 11 straight games and turned what looked like a lottery-bound season into a potential playoff campaign. He is a strong contender for the NBA Rookie of the Year award and could propel that late first-half momentum into a strong Slam Dunk Contest.

He already impressed in the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge, most notably with this self-alley-oop dunk off the backboard:





Mitchell also threw down a ferocious, gravity-defying one-handed slam against the Charlotte Hornets:

Ultimately, this year may feature the deepest pool we have seen in years. Although Mitchell is just a rookie and has never been in this competition, his fearless nature should serve him well on Saturday night.