NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2018: Final Score, Highlights and Comments

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2018: Final Score, Highlights and CommentsFebruary 17, 2018
Thanks to 19 points and five rebounds from Quavo, Team Clippers beat Team Lakers 75-66 in the 2018 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.
Quavo, who is one-third of the rap group Migos, scored 19 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) and amassed five boards, three assists and two steals en route to winning the MVP trophy in his first-ever Celebrity Game appearance.
Canadian sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Andre DeGrasse supplemented Quavo's night with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals.
NBA2K TV host, actress and model Rachel DeMita, who once played Division I college basketball at Old Dominion University, led the Lakers with 17 points to keep her team in the game. Former NBA pro Nate Robinson pitched in 14.
Quavo was fantastic from start to finish, and his tough and aggressive game was hard for the Lakers to match. He opened the scoring after grabbing an offensive board and putting the ball back up for two:
NBA @NBA
.@QuavoStuntin cleans up the mess and gets things started for #TeamClippers! #RufflesCelebGame Watch on @ESPNNBA https://t.co/AtdY9zsZQb2018-2-17 00:33:15
Quavo set the tone early, and his six points helped give the Clippers a 19-13 advantage after the first quarter.
DeMita and Robinson's efforts kept the Lakers in the game. A couple of strong DeMita cuts to the hoop led to a few easy second-quarter layups:
NBA @NBA
.@RADeMita posts a team-high 17 points for #TeamLakers in the #RufflesCelebGame! https://t.co/ClIPzLH55Q2018-2-17 04:37:19
Although her first layup tied the game at 23, the Clippers made a run and were able to take a 37-30 halftime lead thanks to 11 points from DeGrasse. DeMita led the Lakers with eight.
In the third quarter, the Lakers used the Ruffles' four-point line (also known as "The RIDGE") to stay close thanks to these Robinson jumpers:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
4-point shot was nothing but net 👌 https://t.co/FUfcFl1fxL2018-2-17 01:39:44
NBA @NBA
.@nate_robinson knocks down the Ruffles 4-pointer, @BdotAdot5 answers with a three! #RufflesCelebGame 📺: @ESPNNBA https://t.co/sLybGLkTFG2018-2-17 01:47:53
The RIDGE, which debuted in the second half, also had a noble purpose: As noted in an official NBA release, "For every shot made from 'The RIDGE' during the second half of the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with a minimum of $20,000 going to the charity (up to $40,000)."
Thanks to Robinson's shots, the Clippers led the Lakers by only five (54-49) heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Clippers were too strong in the final frame and pulled away for the nine-point win.
As noted by Whitney Medworth of SB Nation, a real box score (one akin to an actual NBA game) was kept for the contest:
Whitney Medworth @its_whitney
final box score for the celebrity all star game. quavo, the MVP, played 36 minutes went 7/10 and had 19, 5, 3. https://t.co/D1NdutTZ1z2018-2-17 02:03:39
Other notable performances included 16 points and 11 rebounds from professional basketball player and NBA impersonator Brandon Armstrong, nine points and 12 boards from boxer Terence Crawford and seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists via Arcade Fire's Win Butler, who is now 4-0 in this competition and won the 2016 Celebrity Game MVP.
Steve Nash, Ray Allen Among Stacked Class of HoF Finalists