NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2018: Final Score, Highlights and Comments

Thanks to 19 points and five rebounds from Quavo, Team Clippers beat Team Lakers 75-66 in the 2018 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Quavo, who is one-third of the rap group Migos, scored 19 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) and amassed five boards, three assists and two steals en route to winning the MVP trophy in his first-ever Celebrity Game appearance.

Canadian sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Andre DeGrasse supplemented Quavo's night with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals.

NBA2K TV host, actress and model Rachel DeMita, who once played Division I college basketball at Old Dominion University, led the Lakers with 17 points to keep her team in the game. Former NBA pro Nate Robinson pitched in 14.

Quavo was fantastic from start to finish, and his tough and aggressive game was hard for the Lakers to match. He opened the scoring after grabbing an offensive board and putting the ball back up for two:

Quavo set the tone early, and his six points helped give the Clippers a 19-13 advantage after the first quarter.

DeMita and Robinson's efforts kept the Lakers in the game. A couple of strong DeMita cuts to the hoop led to a few easy second-quarter layups:

Although her first layup tied the game at 23, the Clippers made a run and were able to take a 37-30 halftime lead thanks to 11 points from DeGrasse. DeMita led the Lakers with eight.

In the third quarter, the Lakers used the Ruffles' four-point line (also known as "The RIDGE") to stay close thanks to these Robinson jumpers:

The RIDGE, which debuted in the second half, also had a noble purpose: As noted in an official NBA release, "For every shot made from 'The RIDGE' during the second half of the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with a minimum of $20,000 going to the charity (up to $40,000)."

Thanks to Robinson's shots, the Clippers led the Lakers by only five (54-49) heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Clippers were too strong in the final frame and pulled away for the nine-point win.

As noted by Whitney Medworth of SB Nation, a real box score (one akin to an actual NBA game) was kept for the contest:

Other notable performances included 16 points and 11 rebounds from professional basketball player and NBA impersonator Brandon Armstrong, nine points and 12 boards from boxer Terence Crawford and seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists via Arcade Fire's Win Butler, who is now 4-0 in this competition and won the 2016 Celebrity Game MVP.